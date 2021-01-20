TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that since January 1, 2021, it has received proceeds of $2,990,625 million as a result of the exercise of 1,031,250 previously issued common share purchase warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the warrant exercises for general working capital purposes.



The warrants were issued in connection with the Company’s non-brokered private placement completed on January 18, 2019 and led by the former founders and management team of Aastra, being Francis Shen, board member, Tony Shen, Allen Brett, and John Tobia. Warrants were issued with exercise prices of $0.29, with a two-year expiry, and $0.39, with a three-year expiry. As of the expiry date, 100% of the warrants had been exercised. For further information on the non-brokered private placement please refer to the Company’s press release of January 18, 2019.

“Two years ago we started working with Francis, Tony, Alan and John and they have provided great input as industry experts on an ongoing basis in respect to our M and A strategy. The exercising of the warrants is further validation of our strategy and we look forward to their continued input as we progress forward”, said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub.



ABOUT VITALHUB CORP.

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes. VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

