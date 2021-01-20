New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alpha Emitter Market - Growths, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009450/?utm_source=GNW





Targeted anticancer or alpha therapy (TAT) is gaining popularity with the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Companies are now increasingly aware of the potential benefits of targeted therapies to treat several chronic ailments. Furthermore, radioimmunotherapy with short-ranged, high-efficiency ?-particles is a striking and promising treatment approach. ?-particles have an advantage in targeted therapy, due to their exceptionally high cell-killing ability.



However, regulatory requirements pose a hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations. For instance, in the United States, all pharmacologic agents, including diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and radio therapeutics, undergo regulatory oversight by the FDA. Similarly, radiopharmaceuticals face additional scrutiny and undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways across the world.



Key Market Trends

Medical Application in Ovarian Cancer is Expected to Observe the Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period



- The ovarian cancer segment in the alpha emitter market is expected to witness the highest CAGR, by the end of the forecast period.

- The growth rate is attributed to an increasing number of new diagnosis cases. As per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018, around 22,240 women were expected to receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and about 14,070 women may die from ovarian cancer. Additionally, a recent Phase I clinical trial involving At-211-MX35 F (ab?) showed significant efficacy, as therapeutic doses reached their targets in patients with ovarian cancer.

- Ovarian cancer uses radioimmunotherapy as locally injected adjuvant therapy. Trials have evaluated the practice of complete abdominal or moving-strip external-beam radiotherapy (EBRT) or non-specific IP radiotherapy, with colloid preparations of Au-198 or P-32 as adjuvant therapies. Moreover, the adoption of targeted alpha therapy, with higher LET and shorter wavelengths, has been promising in the treatment process. This trend is expected to gain traction in the future.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same During the Forecast Period



- Currently, North America dominates the alpha emitter market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increase in cardiac and neurological chronic diseases, which is the major driving factor for the market growth in the region. For instance, 223RaCl2 (Xofigo) is the first alpha emitting radioisotope to gain registration in the United States for palliative therapy of prostate cancer bone metastases through indirect physiological targeting.

- Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new cases of melanoma was 21.8 per 100,000 men and women, per year. Similarly, rising prevalence of the cancer is making it imperative for the healthcare professionals across Canada, to increase the radiotherapy utilization for cancer treatment. This is directly affecting the growth of the alpha emitter market in the country.



Competitive Landscape

The alpha emitter market is less competitive and consists of very few major players. Companies, like IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd, Actinium Pharmaceutical Inc., Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, RadioMedix Inc., and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, hold the substantial market share in the market studied.



A number of developments have been taking place in the market over recent years. For example:

- November 2017 - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. launched the AWE Program, aka Actinium Warhead Enabling Program, to enable collaborations based on its Actinium-225 Technology Platform.

- November 2017 - Alpha Tau Medical Ltd entered a collaboration with IRST Italy to treat its first cancer patient. This is significant progress toward international expansion. This is also expected to enable the availability of Alpha DaRT radiotherapy all across Europe, Asia, and the United States.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009450/?utm_source=GNW



