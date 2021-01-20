Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Media Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cognitive Media Market is expected to register a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). With the increasing differentiated consumer base, the media companies today are uniquely challenged and are dropping the traditional business models. With the proliferation of new distribution channels and the increasing need to create new content, the media companies are using cognitive computing solutions in order to match the content with an increasingly fragmented customer base.
Moreover, the media industry is witnessing a major transformation primarily owing to a series of revolutionary changes. This has led to an increase in the adoption of cognitive solutions in order to address the lack of visibility of the end-to-end workflow system and the changing customer preference across content consumption. These factors have also motivated media companies to digitize their media supply chain.
Key Market Trends
Cloud Deployment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
The cloud deployment of cognitive solutions is anticipated to significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be primarily attributed to the high infrastructure costs related to the traditional solutions, hence, most of the media companies today are adopting cloud-based solutions owing to their flexibility and for enhanced security.
North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
The North American region is expected to hold a major share in the market as the media enterprises in the region are using the AI technologies for multiple applications, such as personalization, content management, recommendation, among others. Another noticeable trend in the market is the aggressive mining of user data. This collected data is primarily being used to serve customers by helping them in finding content that would appeal to them.
Competitive Landscape
The Cognitive Media Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of multiple small and large players operating in domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players in the market adopting key strategies such as product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions in order to widen the product functionality and expand their geographic reach. Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, among others.
May 2020 - C More company in Finland adopted the advanced video AI from Valossa to serve their customers better and make the content attractive to audiences at a glance. With the help of Valossa's Auto preview, the company deployed a rapid and automated way to add video promotions to their platform. The added short video clips are helping the company to create excitement for customers in choosing the content they plan to watch next.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Workflow Automation in the Media Sector
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Improved Content Creation
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Slow Digitalization Rate in the Emerging Economies
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Content Management
5.1.2 Recommendation and Personalization
5.1.3 Predictive Analysis
5.1.4 Network Optimization
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Component
6.1.1 Solutions
6.1.2 Services
6.2 By Deployment
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-Premise
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle-East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 IBM Corporation
7.1.2 Google LLC
7.1.3 Amazon Web Services
7.1.4 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.5 Salesforce.com, Inc.
7.1.6 Adobe Inc.
7.1.7 Nvidia Corporation
7.1.8 Veritone Inc.
7.1.9 Albert.ai
7.1.10 Brandwatch
7.1.11 Valossa Labs Ltd.
7.1.12 Video Intelligence AG
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91q4p5
