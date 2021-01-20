REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure, announced the availability of new capabilities that close critical data gaps for enterprises trying to secure data against ransomware attacks.



“You can drive a truck through the holes in legacy ransomware solutions,” said Jedidiah Yueh, CEO of Delphix. “Once-a-day backups are insufficient. Companies can’t afford to lose a day’s worth of transactional data. In addition, closed-box backup approaches fail to safeguard against undetected attacks, sometimes for months. Companies need an open-box detection approach, especially for mission-critical data.”

The pandemic and lockdowns in 2020 forced organizations to rely more than ever on digital operations. With increased digital dependence, ransomware attacks can be devastating for enterprises and the world. According to a recent report by RiskIQ cited by the World Economic Forum , cybercriminals are expected to cost the world $11.4M per minute.

In October 2020 amidst rising COVID-19 infections and deaths, the FBI warned healthcare companies of an assault on the U.S. healthcare system. With pandemic risks peaking in 2021, it is essential for companies to better protect themselves with modern data solutions.

“One of our F500 customers in healthcare recently recovered from data encrypted in production in a matter of minutes with our immutable time machine,” said Yueh. “Without Delphix, they would have lost all the data since their last backup, and they would have needed to wait hours or days to confirm a successful restore.”

The Delphix data platform arms customers with :

Maximum coverage for high change rates Continuous data coverage for enterprise applications and databases Space and cost-efficient data retention for maximum protection Instant provisioning to any point in time for fast recovery

Data Immutability An immutable data time machine that will not overwrite any data

Open Box Data Testing and Validation Automatic provisioning to test for data block consistency and integrity APIs to automate data validation to reduce windows of undetected data loss Data observability to find and recover from purposeful or accidental data changes and errors

Air Gap Data Isolation Flexible replication configurations, secure network implementation, and advanced security and identity controls to prevent data loss and tampering.



“Delphix provides a continuous and immutable data time machine for enterprise apps and databases,” said Jason Grauel, VP Product Management. “Our ransomware solution helps enterprises recover data to the precise moment before an attack and our open-box approach enables data observability. The benefits compared to backup solutions is enormous.”

