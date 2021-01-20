We are cleaning up the balance sheet to help grow the company to the next level.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), a company focused on developing and launching innovative technology manufacturing products for businesses and governments, announced today its merger with VW Win Century, Inc. (formerly FlexFridge, Inc.). Ameritek Ventures now owns the FlexFridge mini fridge patent via its wholly-owned subsidiary, FlexFridge, Inc., which is in the final stages of a production prototype for manufacturing. FlexFridge was reengineered to focus on business-to-business markets that require refrigeration for storage items such as meats, beverages, medicines and blood. The company will launch a new FlexFridge website to focus on B2B markets.

FlexFridge B2B Product

FlexFridge was redesigned to be used for medical purposes, and the company will submit product specifications for testing with the proper certification bodies. One of those certification bodies is UL, which provides medical certifications.

FlexFridge offers four cubic feet, foldable, portable refrigeration storage on wheels. The eight-hour battery allows users to keep meat, milk, blood and medicine cool at a set temperature. FlexFridge is loaded with powerful sensors providing key data about current temperature, leakage, weight, humidity and spoilage. The company is developing a FlexFridge mobile app that will let users monitor multiple FlexFridge units simultaneously. This product is for companies that transport a large supply of perishable items and need to share their data with headquarters. If there are problems with an item inside the unit, the user will be notified immediately. Best of all, FlexFridge folds for storage. When FlexFridge is folded, its storage footprint is reduced by half.

Ameritek Chairman and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley said, “FlexFridge is a timely product. We are working quickly to manufacture FlexFridge for mass market and to get the medical certification done as quickly as possible.”

Cleaning up the Balance Sheet

Ameritek is working on cleaning up the balance sheet. Its lawyers are making the necessary filings. Per a recent court ruling, the definition of what is a dealer has been confirmed by a federal judge. Financing done by the previous management team is not valid based on the definition of a “dealer.” Per a recent court ruling, if an unregistered dealer completes a transaction, the entity’s owners, officers and directors can be held personally liable. This means Ameritek can collect from the entity and the people who own or manage the company. The process of cleaning up the balance sheet will be completed over a period of time. The recent rulings provide Ameritek with a path forward to help it grow and move into the future.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures is a company composed of various innovative software and hardware technological solutions for businesses, governments and organizations. Over the coming months, Ameritek Ventures will acquire additional software and hardware companies to improve its business operations.

Safe Harbor

This is the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Ameritek Ventures. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures’ public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

