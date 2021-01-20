New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009446/?utm_source=GNW





- Various characteristics of the wireless and passive nature of these surface acoustic wave sensors are the major driving factor for the increased applications of these sensors. These characteristics include no power is needed to be applied separately to these sensors, as they get their energy requirement fulfilled from interrogating radio frequency (RF) pulse to excite the surface acoustic wave (SAW) and transmits its response.

- Surface acoustic wave pressure type devices being passive in nature (no external power requirement), opens up an enormous potential to be used in smallest of enclosures and with their remote sensing abilities, gives them an edge over other sensing devices. These sensors are now extensively being used in the automotive industry to monitor the tyre pressure and give information to the driver in the cabin.

- The wireless nature of these sensors provides them the ability to measure various parameters, such as pressure, torque, and temperature on rotating components with simplicity.

- These surface acoustic wave sensors are also well protected from the electromagnetic interference that occurs in the surrounding area of any industrial equipment, such as motors and high-voltage lines. Therefore, being wireless and passive in nature, these sensors are safer, reliable and suitable for power equipments.



Key Market Trends

Automobile Segment accounts for a Significant Share



- The acoustic wave sensors are witnessing increasing demand in the automotive sector owing to its various application such as tire pressure monitoring system, electronic power steering, combustion engine monitoring, and oil conditioning monitoring in the automobiles.

- One of the most important applications of surface acoustic wave sensors is the identification of moving parts and objects, which includes the wireless measuring of temperature and pressure of various automobiles tires such as cars, trucks, buses, etc., moreover, it also does wireless monitoring of subway net and railway vehicles.

- These sensor systems also able to work in harsh environments and are able to withstand high temperatures. owing to their small size and less weight, the ability of wireless access, economical, power-supply-less operation, greater reliability, environmentally friendly construction, and low-cost volume manufacturing using standardized processes make these sensors a favorable choice in the automotive industry.

- With the increasing sales of automobiles in various regions of the world, the market is expected to witness further growth during the forecast period.



North America to Witness Significant Growth



- The United States is a major market for surface acoustic wave sensors market in the North American region, followed by Canada. The North American market is expected to witness increasing demand owing to the increased usage of these sensors in various applications and owing to the safety-related mandate for the automobile industry.

- With the increasing technological advancements in the North American region many industries are expected to take advantage of these sensors. The rapid surge in the demand of these sensors is due to the increasing use of these sensors in multiple applications such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer electronics, and industrial sector.

- Moreover, North America is also one of the most technologically advanced application markets for these sensors owing to the presence of many prominent system suppliers, sensor manufacturers, and large semiconductor companies. The enormous size of the region, with the affluence of its consumers, and the highly competitive nature of the medical equipment manufacturers make this region a lucrative market for surface acoustic wave sensor manufacturers.



Competitive Landscape

The surface acoustic wave sensors market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players operating in the domestic as well as in the international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the key players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., AVX Corporation, CTS Corporation among others.



- August 2019 - Iwami Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., began expanding its production capabilities at its existing location in Ohda-shi, Shimane Prefecture. Moreover, the land has been obtained in an industrial park in the nearby Hane district, and construction of a new production building has begun.

- October 2018 - TDK Corporation announced the K525, a new EPCOS NTC temperature sensor that is designed for extended measuring range from -10 °C up to +300 °C. With its ceramic sleeves that are filled with a ceramic, the sensor is suitable for applications under harsh operating conditions and is resistant to aggressive media such as acids and bases.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009446/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001