Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multicooker Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the multicooker market and it is poised to grow by $1.32 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report on multicooker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization and expansion of distribution network.



The multicooker market analysis includes distribution channel segment, type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies product convenience and multiple functions enabling better cooking experience as one of the prime reasons driving the multicooker market growth during the next few years.



The report on multicooker market covers the following areas:

Multicooker market sizing

Multicooker market forecast

Multicooker market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multicooker market vendors that include Corelle Brands LLC, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., REDMOND Industrial group, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Whirlpool Corp.. Also, the multicooker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Market Segmentation by Bowl capacity

Market segments

Comparison by Bowl capacity

5-6 quarts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Less than 5 quarts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Greater than 6 quarts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Bowl capacity

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Corelle Brands LLC

Glen Dimplex Group

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

REDMOND Industrial group

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

