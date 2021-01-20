Presentations about compounds in Corbus’ pipeline will highlight mechanistic studies of lenabasum, a CB2 agonist, and preclinical data from CB2 agonist oncology program and CB1 inverse agonist metabolism program

Norwood, MA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced it will participate in the New York Academy of Sciences’ webinar on January 27, 2021 on the endocannabinoid system as a target for therapeutic agents.

Data about Corbus’ pipeline will be presented in the following sessions:

Talk: New Insights into the Resolution of Acute Inflammation in Humans Provided by -- Lenabasum, a Synthetic Analogue of delta -8- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-11-oic Acid

Speaker: Derek Gilroy, Ph.D., University College London

Date and Time: January 27, 2021 at 2:55 PM ET

Talk: Therapeutic Potential of Targeting Cannabinoid Type 1 and Type 2 Receptors

Speaker: Barbara White, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research, Corbus

Date and Time: January 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM ET

Oral Abstract Presentation: CRB-317, a Selective Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 (CB2) Agonist, Inhibits NLRP3 Inflammasome Activation, Cytokine Production, and Has Activity in a Model of Gouty Arthritis

Speaker: Ping Zhang, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Corbus

Date and Time: January 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM ET

To register for the webinar or to view the live webcast, click here .

About the New York Academy of Sciences

The New York of Academy of Sciences is an independent, not-for-profit organization that since 1817 has been committed to advancing science for the benefit of society. With more than 20,000 Members in 100 countries, the Academy advances scientific and technical knowledge, addresses global challenges with science-based solutions, and sponsors a wide variety of educational initiatives at all levels for STEM and STEM related fields. The Academy hosts programs and publishes content in the life and physical sciences, the social sciences, nutrition, artificial intelligence, computer science, and sustainability. The Academy also provides professional and educational resources for researchers across all phases of their careers. Please visit us online at www.nyas.org.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

Lenabasum is not approved for the treatment of any indication. For more information on Corbus’ clinical programs, please visit here .

For more information, visit http://www.corbuspharma.com/ , and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential,” "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Contacts:

Ted Jenkins, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 (617) 415-7745

Email: ir@corbuspharma.com