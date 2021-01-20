New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Swine Healthcare Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009441/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, rising investments in R&D activities in the development of novel therapeutics, a growing number of governments initiatives for the prevention of zoonotic diseases, increasing demand for livestock products are expected to propel the global swine health market.



Key Market Trends

Vaccines are Expected to Lead the Market



Vaccines are comprised of viruses, bacteria or other disease-causing organisms that have been killed or altered. Hence, they cannot cause any disease and boost up immunity. New advanced vaccines have been manufactured, which contains genetically engineered components derived from those disease agents. They are given to pigs, usually by injection, to stimulate an immune response which will protect the pigs against later natural infection with the organism from which the vaccine was derived. Most of the vaccines stimulate both a humoral response and a cell-mediated response. Vaccines can be live, containing living organisms which will multiply in the pig, or inactivated, containing only killed organisms which will not multiply in the pig. As there is a need for novel vaccines against all the disease-causing pathogens, there is a rapid increase in the R&D expenditure, which drives the vaccine segment to expand its reach to a broad spectrum of diseases. For Instance, in May 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) received approval for its FLEXMycoPRRS, the first and only combination PRRS-Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae (Mhp) vaccine was approved in the U.S. The newest addition to the existing FLEX line of combination swine vaccines helps swine producers better manage respiratory diseases as part of a customized program of whole herd health.



North America is Expected to Dominate over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the market due to the rising incidence of swine infections, such as Swine Enteric Coronavirus Diseases (SECD), porcine epidemic diarrhoea (PEDv), porcine delta coronavirus (PDCoV), which has caused significant morbidity and mortality, particularly in young piglets. The virus is endemic in swine populations in North America. In the United States, the Swine Health Protection Act (SHPA) regulates the meat products fed to swine. Compliance with this act ensures that all food waste fed to swine is properly treated to kill disease organisms. Raw meat may transmit numerous infectious or communicable diseases to swine. Over the forecast period, with the rise in the incidence of swine, the US is expected to be a major revenue-generating region for the swine health market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information report published in 2018, about 6 million feral swine roam in the US and are believed to be found in at least 35 states leading to the Classical swine fever (CSF) among the people in the United States



Competitive Landscape

The market players in the swine health market are involving in various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in 2018 Elanco Animal Health, introduced Prevacent PRRS a modified-live respiratory vaccine for reduction of the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), respiratory form, in piglets two weeks or older. In May 2019, MSD Animal Health has launched its Porcilis Ery+Parvo+Lepto combination vaccine for pigs.



