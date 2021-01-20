CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation") announces changes to the Board of Directors and its senior leadership team as part of its One Quorum strategy.



The Board of Directors of Quorum has appointed Neil McDonnell as its new Chair, succeeding Scot Eisenfelder, who resigned due to other business commitments. Mr. Eisenfelder will continue as a director of the company and the Corporation is delighted that he is remaining with the Board.

In 2020, Quorum introduced its One Quorum strategy, which included moving to a functional business model from the divisional business structure created through the acquisitions of Autovance, DealerMine and Oasis. One of Quorum’s key value propositions to its dealership customers is the deep integration and single enterprise reporting functionality across its product suite and the following senior leadership appointments will capitalize on this integrated strategy:

Mark Bennett - Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Under Mr. Bennett’s leadership, Quorum’s Sales and Marketing team will capitalize on cross selling opportunities across its existing customer base and driving acquisition of new dealers.

Dan Ichelson - Senior Vice President, Development. Mr. Ichelson will drive an integrated development team to develop a seamlessly integrated product suite that delivers high Return on Investment (ROI) to dealers.

Rick Johnston - Vice President, Product Management: Mr. Johnston to lead our product vision for the dealership’s vehicle sales department and to manage manufacturer and partner relationships.

Jane Webb - Vice President, Product Management: Ms. Webb to lead our product vision for the dealership’s service department and to manage manufacturer and partner relationships.

“We have structured our leadership team to accelerate Quorum’s vision of an integrated digital retailing strategy enabling dealership customers to both buy a car online and complete a touchless, transparent service experience. Along with Marilyn Bown, our Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Herenberg, our Chief Operating Officer, these changes round out Quorum’s senior management team,” stated Maury Marks, President & CEO. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Senior Leadership Team to advance Quorum’s presence and growth in the automotive marketplace under an integrated One Quorum strategy.”

Mark Allen, Senior Vice President Business Development, is no longer with Quorum. “I would like to sincerely thank Mark for his contributions to Quorum over his 15 years with the company and wish him well as he moves to the next stage of his career,” added Mr. Marks.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing (DR), improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions fee.

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Maury Marks

403-777-0036

Investors@QuorumInfoTech.com

