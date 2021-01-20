TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that it established its new global corporate headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, effective January 1, 2021. The company’s San Jose campus remains the hub for its global innovation, product, and marketing organization and will become home to its new Digital Innovation Center, currently under construction. As part of the new corporate headquarters move, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan, CFO and Senior Vice President, Global Finance John Morici, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer Julie Coletti, and Senior Vice President, Global HR Stuart Hockridge have relocated their offices to Tempe. Approximately 150 employees, mostly in corporate general and administrative (G&A) roles, have been offered relocation packages. These employees have the option to relocate to Tempe or to continue working from their current locations. Relocation is not required and there are no layoffs associated with this move.

Align CEO Joe Hogan commented on the company’s new global corporate headquarters, “Innovation is the heart of Align and core to who we are as an organization. As leaders in digital orthodontics and dentistry, we must continue to invest in new products and technology that benefit our doctor customers and their patients. This change will afford many new opportunities for Align to expand its industry-leading digital capabilities through innovation in San Jose while achieving greater, long-term operating efficiencies in Arizona. Our employees are key to our continued success, and throughout this change we remain committed to supporting all employees, whether they decide to relocate or remain in their current locations. We chose Tempe for our new corporate headquarters for many reasons, including its proximity to San Jose, favorable corporate operating environment, low cost of living, and overall quality of life.”

"Arizona is proud to welcome Align Technology’s corporate headquarters to our state,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Today’s announcement is a testament to our unmatched business climate, top-notch talent and unbeatable quality of life. We thank Align for the jobs the company will create for our citizens, and for choosing Arizona as its new home.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Align Technology to Arizona -- the latest industry leader to be drawn to our state’s business-friendly, pro-innovation environment,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re grateful for this investment in Arizona, which will create more than a hundred new jobs for our residents, and we thank Align for its commitment to our state.”

“Tempe is proud to welcome the Align Technology corporate headquarters and its 150 jobs to our tech-based business community,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. “The move of this company from San Jose to Tempe – especially in the midst of a pandemic – demonstrates Tempe’s continued strength as a hub for medical device technology. We look forward to working with Align and celebrating their success in our community.”

“Align Technology establishing its global corporate headquarters in Greater Phoenix further solidifies the region’s standing as a premier market with the workforce availability, collaborative spirit and modern infrastructure to support innovative, high-growth companies,” said Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “We’re excited to welcome Align to Tempe and the creation of high-quality jobs at a critical time.”

Align’s new corporate headquarters address is located in the Watermark Tempe: 410 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 1300, Tempe, Arizona 85281 http://watermarktempe.com/#/

About Align Technology, Inc.

