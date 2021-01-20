Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced iSolutions, a premier Google Cloud Partner, is the latest Cloud Service Provider (CSP) to join the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program. With more than 600 satisfied customers across the Middle East and North Africa, iSolutions is one of the largest systems integrators in the region and focuses on bridging the digital gap between conventional business practices and transformational technology frameworks. As the newest member of the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program and a HYCU Premier Partner, iSolutions is now able to leverage HYCU multi-cloud solutions to accelerate their customers’ Google Cloud journey. iSolutions customers now have a service for on premises backup and recovery, data migration to the cloud, data protection and cloud disaster recovery as a service as well as hybrid-cloud backup consolidation.



“We continue to see strong growth and expansion of our services and our business, and needed a multi-cloud data management and protection service for our customers that would be eas to deploy, manage and move workloads, VMs and data from on-premises to Google Cloud,” said Abhay Pandita, General Manager, iSolutions. “For our team, it was important to partner with the right company with the right solution to help our customers with their digital transformation and data center modernization efforts. As a HYCU Premier Partner and member of the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, this is important for us, our customers and HYCU.”



Designed specifically to meet the data protection and data management needs of next-generation cloud services, managed services and systems integrators, HYCU’s Cloud Services Provider Program allows iSolutions to cost-effectively and efficiently scale up and down with their growth and their customers’ adoption with ease of use and deployment. iSolutions has a true pay as you go service they can turn on and off for their customers as and when their customers need.



“The continued interest in our Cloud Services Provider Program has been extremely positive,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Leading Systems Integrators and Cloud Service Providers such as iSolutions have a significant and powerful as-a-Service data management solution as a key solution for their cloud offerings. As HYCU runs as a true cloud-native service, is easy to deploy and manage, it provides a financially rewarding model to help our partners be more profitable selling their services and expanding their businesses.”



To learn more about the HYCU Cloud Service Provider Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/service-providers/ or contact google@hycu.com.



###



About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, migration, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.



About iSolutions

iSolutions is a pioneer information technology company that specializes in providing high-end, innovative technology solutions to streamline and optimize everyday business tasks. A Google Premier Partner with six locations in the Middle East and North Africa and more than 600 customers, the iSolutions team of expert engineers and technicians works side by side with the world’s leading organizations to digitize the world. Since 2011, iSolutions has dedicated its efforts to digitize the business realm and catering it with a plethora of innovative, cutting edge solutions, including Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud Computing.

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com