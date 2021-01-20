New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MICRO MOBILITY MARKET FORECAST 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009326/?utm_source=GNW





Micro mobility entails the concept of utilizing several modes of portable transportation, in order to travel short distances.These include, bikes, scooters, autonomous vehicles, and bicycles, among others.



Micro mobility can also be commercially utilized by enterprises to deliver on-demand services and goods, to their consumers. Moreover, the vehicles used in micro mobility modes of transportation are eco-friendly and fuel-efficient, since the majority are either peddle driven or electric motor driven.

Traffic or congestion is a significant deterrent to the economic growth of cities.For instance, in 2019, the total time lost in traffic cost the United States economy a projected $88 billion.



Traffic also impacts individuals, psychologically.Moreover, congestion is worsening across China, the United States, India, and several other countries and cities, globally.



As a result, as congestion in cities increases, existing transportation, including cars, buses, and trains, cannot keep up with the surging population.



The global micro mobility market growth assessment includes the analysis of the United States and China. The favorable government initiatives are the primary driver of market growth in these countries.



Since micro mobility is a new concept, several markets remain untapped.Moreover, the present intensity of industrial rivalry is low, as manufacturers concentrate on ensuring that products and services are lucrative for buyers.



Some of the leading companies operating in the market include, EasyMile SAS, Zagster Inc, Ofo, Scoot Networks, etc.



