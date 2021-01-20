New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL STEVIA MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009320/?utm_source=GNW





There has been a surge in the prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, along with an increase in the obese population across the globe.This has resulted in a growing demand for food & beverage with a low glycemic index, fewer calories, and fewer carbohydrates.



Stevia thus becomes an ideal choice for both obese and diabetic consumers.

Moreover, stevia significantly reduces blood sugar levels, and aids in weight management.Therefore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of stevia has further boosted the demand for food products.



Such factors are projected to propel global market growth. However, the restricted production, price fluctuations, and easy availability of substitutes are expected to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global stevia market includes the evaluation of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and rest of world for growth analysis.The Asia Pacific is assessed to dominate the global market by 2028.



The growing health-conscious population offers lucrative growth opportunities for the stevia market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The manufacturers are offering customized products in accordance with the end-user application.Also, the strong distribution network, provision of quality products, and huge product offerings by key international players adds to the market prospects.



Some of the distinguished players in the market are Cargill Inc, Foodchem International Corporation, Beneo GmbH, Fraken Biochem Co Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), etc.



