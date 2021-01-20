Pune, India, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market size is estimated to showcase potential growth owing to its increasing adoption against the prevention and treatment of the disease, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Prophylaxis and Treatment), By End-user (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market stood at USD 1,111.3 million in 2019. It is projected to grow from USD 609.2 million in 2020 to USD 4,003.4 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.9% in the forecast period.

High Production Scale to Hinder Growth Opportunities in Global Pharmaceutical Space

The COVID-19 contagion is expected to drive the global pharmaceutical industry. Enterprises across the world along with governments from several nations are contributing to the development and distribution of the vaccine. However, the scale at which the production is assumed to take place is a major challenge for most of the renowned players. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are providing actionable insights by closely studying multiple aspects of the current scenario. We are also offering firsthand information on various market trends through our comprehensive research reports.





While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Mergers and Acquisitions to Help Enterprises Develop Effective Products

The rising adoption of preventive and treatment drugs among children against the disease is expected to drive the growth of the global RSV therapeutics market. In addition, collaborations among key players to develop cost efficient drugs for the treatment of RSV disease is anticipated to increase the demand globally, which is expected to further enhance growth. For instance, in January 2019, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab acquired the distribution rights of Synagis, a respiratory syncytial virus prophylactic drug from AstraZeneca. However, failure of the pipeline drugs in the clinical trials is expected to limit growth.





New Product Launches from Key Players Helped Prophylaxis Segment Hold Largest Share In 2019

Based on drug class, the prophylaxis segment led the market with the largest share in 2019. Potential approvals and launch of maternal vaccines by companies including Pfizer and GSK are estimated to help the segment further dominate the market during the forecast timeframe. Based on end-user, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the global market owing to the high demand for healthcare professionals for the existing treatment and prevention options.

Growing Instances of RSV Infection among Infants in U.S. to Help North America Dominate

North America is anticipated to lead the global RSV therapeutics market owing to the higher prevalence of RSV infection in the region. For instance, as per the data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 2.1 million annual outpatient visits among children under five years of age in the U.S. are led by RSV infection. In addition, larger access for the treatment of the disease is expected to drive the demand for respiratory syncytial virus therapeutics in the region. The region held USD 396.0 million in terms of revenue in 2019.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Countries including Japan and Australia have advanced healthcare infrastructure combined with higher penetration of respiratory syncytial virus therapeutics. In addition, the varying ethnicity and climate creates a difference in the prevalence of RSV in various countries of the region.





Introduction of Cost-effective Drugs to Aid Emerging Players Gain Share

Major players operating in the respiratory syncytial virus therapeutics market are focusing on gaining prominence in the industry through their development strategies. Key enterprises are focusing on new product launches in order to expand their share. For instance, AstraZeneca aims to capture the predominant share in the upcoming years with the introduction of cost-effective nirsevimab into the market by 2023.

Industry Developments-

In August 2020, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a division of Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc. announced the reception of breakthrough designation for its RSV prophylactic vaccine by the US FDA. The designation was based on clinical data from Janssen's prophylactic RSV senior vaccine, which may act as potential improvement compared to the available standard of care.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a division of Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc. announced the reception of breakthrough designation for its RSV prophylactic vaccine by the US FDA. The designation was based on clinical data from Janssen's prophylactic RSV senior vaccine, which may act as potential improvement compared to the available standard of care. In November 2018, AstraZeneca announced an agreement with Synagis to transfer its U.S. rights to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi). According to the agreement, Sobi is set to commercialize Synagis in the U.S.





A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Report:

AstraZeneca (U.K)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (U.S)

AbbVie (U.S)

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. (U.S)

Sanofi (France)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

Celltrion Inc. (South Korea)

mAbxience (Spain)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S)





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Potential Vaccine Candidates and Potential Impact of Approvals on the Treatment Market Trends: Changing Landscape Treatment & Prophylaxis, Unmet Needs, etc. Total Number of Patients Receiving Palivizumab, Key Countries/ Region Potential Vaccine Candidates and Potential Impact of Approvals on the Treatment Market Trends: Changing Landscape Treatment & Prophylaxis, Unmet Needs, etc. Total Number of Patients Receiving Palivizumab, Key Countries/ Region Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Prophylaxis Palivizumab Nirsevimab MK-1654 Other Prophylaxis (Vaccines) Treatment Ribavirin All New Treatment JNJ 53718678 Enanta EDP-938 ASCENIV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





