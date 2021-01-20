New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BIOSTIMULANTS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775287/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Biostimulants are natural or synthetic substances applied to plants, soil, and seeds.These substances are responsible for vital and structural processes for influencing plant growth.



Agricultural is a significant sector contributing to the stability of the global economy.The growing global population has led to increased food demands.



This calls for innovative and sustainable measures to meet these requirements.One of the recent technologies in the agriculture sector is the use of biostimulants to boost production.



This has led to enhanced plant productivity, since they contribute to the total nutrient uptake without impacting the environment. Also, plant biostimulants contain beneficial microorganisms that improve tolerance to abiotic stress. The rising concern regarding environmental health is set to fuel biostimulants’ use, thereby driving the market growth. However, the lack of awareness and regulatory standardization can be detrimental to market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segregation of the global biostimulants market, for its growth analysis, includes the assessment of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of world.The Asia Pacific region is set to be the prominent region in the global market with regard to CAGR.



The primary factors responsible for the growing market prospects of the region include the rising demand for high-quality agricultural products and the increasing importance of organic farming.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competition is estimated to increase with the introduction of new products.Also, brand loyalty is assessed to be medium, among the eminent companies.



Some of the major players in the market include, Isagro SPA, Lallemand Plant Care, Agrinos AS,, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, etc.



