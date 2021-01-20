New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AS A SERVICE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05620860/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Video Surveillance as a Service is a hosted platform for viewing and recording video through the web.Cameras are installed at the user’s site, while the video is streamed to the system at the provider’s facilities.



Technological innovations in data storage and the demand for centralized storage has led to increased adoption of Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS).Many enterprises are adopting IP cameras, given their varied advantages.



The TCO (total cost of ownership) is less than analog cameras, which includes their installation and maintenance costs, and labor expenses.IP cameras can be easily installed, and are scalable and flexible, which can be further adapted to the shifting needs of the consumer.



The images are of high quality, with built-in servers or encoders that aid in image encryption. IP cameras are extensively being used in facilities like hotels, city surveillance projects, and stadiums. Thus, the ongoing trend of IP cameras aids the VSaaS market growth. At the same time, the lack of common standards and the privacy concerns are expected to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market entails the assessment of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia Pacific region is predicted to register the highest CAGR, along with garnering the largest market share, by 2028.



The growing population, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, product launches, etc., are among the evaluated factors contributing to the growing market prospects of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The conducive market space makes competitive rivalry high.This has also led to many companies with the expertise to enter the market.



Some of the distinguished market players include, Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Bosch Security System, Cloudastructure Inc, ADT Security Services, etc.



