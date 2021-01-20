Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceutical/Logistic

Loos, France, Isovital Headquarter, Jan 20th 2021 - Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG); Message to our stakeholders

As 2021 is now fully launched, ISOVITAL, ISOLIFE and ISOTOPES SERVICES INTERNATIONAL top executives wish to address their stakeholders.

RLG EXCOM members declared: “Once again, despite the extremely tense context, the RLG radiopharma logistics companies have delivered great performance in 2020 and contributed to help more than 11.5 million patients. All this was possible only thanks to our customers trust, to our great faithful partners and to our brave and committed teams. We wish to all of them and there once health, prosperity and joy for the new year”.

About:

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in three companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005 and 2007, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotopes Services International (ISI) acquisition. In 2020, more than 11.5 million patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

http://www.isovital.fr/

http://www.isolife.fr/

https://isotopes.be/