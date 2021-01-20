NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest reports from the “AM Market Data Service” published by SmarTech Analysis, revenues of the worldwide additive manufacturing (AM) industry reached $2.12B in Q3 2020. This number includes revenues from hardware, materials, and outsourced print services. This number compares to $1.88 billion in Q2 2020.



SmarTech is the leading industry analyst firm in the AM industry and publishes reports analyzing emerging opportunities in the AM space worldwide.

