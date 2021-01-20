Scandinavian in feel, the iridescent cool green and white pearl stream down the cylindrical sides of the dishes and form a rich pool of color in the center circle at the bottom of the dish. The exterior is an ivory matte glaze with a foot. Created for classic tables, Vuelta Nori is both a refined and contemporary collection featuring a crackled texture and glass-like glaze that is as durable as porcelain. The non-porous surface will not stain or scratch. All Jars collections are handcrafted in France.

New Castle, DE, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jars presents a sophisticated, fresh new color for Spring 2021: Vuelta Nori. Scandinavian in feel, the iridescent cool green and white pearl stream down the cylindrical sides of the dishes and form a rich pool of color in the center circle at the bottom of the dish. The exterior is an ivory matte glaze with a foot. Created for classic tables, Vuelta Nori is both a refined and contemporary collection featuring a crackled texture and glass-like glaze that is as durable as porcelain. The non-porous surface will not stain or scratch. All Jars collections are handcrafted in France. The dinnerware graces the tables of Michelin Star restaurants around the world, yet it is meant to be used daily in the home. It was specifically designed to be dishwasher and microwave safe.

The new color is available in a dinner plate, dessert plate, soup plate, serving bowl and salad bowl. Prices range from $40 to $108 depending upon the shape. This handmade stoneware is fired at around 2340 F. At this firing temperature, stoneware gets its very unique properties giving it the name “noble ceramic”.

Jars’ history spans more than 150 years. Founded by Pierre Jars, the traditional crafts of potters’ skills and trade secrets were passed down throughout the generations. Jars’ success resonated in Paris when he was awarded the Grand Prize at the Exposition Universelle and again in 2010 when Jars Céramistes earned EPV status (Entreprise Francaise du Patrimoine Vivant), the French Companies Living Heritage award. Today more than fifty percent of French Michelin two-and- three-star restaurants use Jars for their dinnerware service.

Purchase the new color at jarsusa.com, https://www.jarsusa.com/collections/vuelta-colors?color=Nori%20Green



Susan Jardina Jars USA 917-825-0466 susan@jardinacommunications.com