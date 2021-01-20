OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces an equity investment in TuSimple, an autonomous trucking technology company. Through this relationship, Werner will bolster its commitment to its Werner EDGE technology initiative and continue improving the lives of its professional drivers, enhancing over-the-road safety measures and creating sustainable shipment efficiencies. This aligns with Werner’s recent investments in emerging and sustainable trucking innovations, including electrification and hydrogen, telematics, and the development of a new transportation management system.



“At Werner, our professional drivers are the backbone of our organization, and they work day-in and day-out to keep America moving,” says Derek Leathers, Vice Chairman, President and CEO, Werner. “Staying current with emerging technologies helps us remain focused on improving our drivers’ lives, keeping them safer, providing our drivers with best-in-class equipment and helping them achieve long-term careers in the trucking industry.”

TuSimple aims to scale self-operating technologies to improve safety and fuel efficiency. Through this investment, Werner demonstrates its focus on the growth and deployment of automated driving systems, the regulations required for increased safety, reduced carbon emissions and eventual industry adoption.

“Our customers are experiencing continued business transformation – one that requires immediate fulfillment, industry leading service and safety and a greater desire for solutions that further their business and the sustainability of our planet,” Leathers adds. “When we launched Werner EDGE last May, we promised to do our part to advance the industry. Moreover, we announced new sustainability measures and initiatives last year to demonstrate our commitment to becoming an environmental leader. Emphasis in these areas, as well as our continued dedication to driver training and career advancement, makes this an important milestone in Werner’s journey.”

“We are excited to be working closely with Werner Enterprises in bringing our transformational technology to market safely and reliably,” says Cheng Lu, CEO, TuSimple. “Our collaboration with Werner allows our teams to work hand-in-hand to ensure we meet the needs of our customers.”

“Technology continues to play a significant role in how freight is transported,” says Daragh Mahon, Werner’s EVP and Chief Information Officer. “Through Werner EDGE, we are committed to changing all of our company’s systems, as well as aligning with organizations that are driving improvements in safety, visibility, cost and productivity. Our investment in TuSimple allows us to take an active role in developing technologies that will enhance the lives of our professional drivers and customers.”

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com

