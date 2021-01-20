TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISA Cybersecurity is proud to announce our new corporate logo and brand identity. This is the next step in our branding evolution, following our official name change in September 2019.



The design was developed in consultation with customers, staff and partners. We wanted to create a logo and colour scheme that showcases a brand that is personable, client-first and reliable. In short, a logo that reflects us.

We were delighted with the results of the collaboration. Our new modern branding and other visual communications utilize simple, bright and bold graphics to convey the light we shed on the complex cybersecurity landscape. The pixels at the top left of the logo represent the disparate input data – ideas, questions, challenges, opportunities – that flow through us via the “I” in the logo. Our experienced teams process the ideas and provide services and solutions that best suit our clients' needs. The achievement and accomplishments from our teamwork are revealed in the “A”, where we strive for excellence in delivering services and consultation that are second to none.

You will be seeing lots more of our new logo and branding in the days, weeks, and months to come, as it gets integrated in our corporate materials, correspondence, website and more as we head deeper into 2021. We will continue to bring you timely information, curated resources, and thought leadership in the cybersecurity topics that are important to you.

We hope you like our new design as much as we do. While our branding looks different, you can be rest assured that we will never change our commitment to be the same trusted advisor and business partner that clients and Canadian businesses have counted on for nearly 30 years.

