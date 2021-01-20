New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retail Market in China 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796742/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on retail market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current China market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of products and value-added service. In addition, premiumization of products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The retail market in China market analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment.



The retail market in China is segmented as below:

By Product

• Food and beverages

• Apparel and footwear

• Home improvement

• Consumer electronics and appliances

• Beauty and personal care



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the retail market in China growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our retail market in China covers the following areas:

• Retail market in China sizing

• Retail market in China forecast

• Retail market in China industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796742/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001