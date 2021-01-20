TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Boniferro, the former Deputy Attorney General of Ontario and a respected executive, has joined the AECO Innovation Lab (AECO) Board of Advisors (BoA). Paul is an insightful leader known for his political acumen, negotiation skills and ability to drive solutions.



Navigating complex stakeholder relationships

Paul is an accomplished labour and employment lawyer with executive-level experience in both the private and public sector. Most recently, Paul was Ontario’s Deputy Attorney General, where he carefully managed relationships with significant and complex stakeholders, developed and implemented a multi-year strategy aimed at operational efficiencies within the Ministry, and was the Senior Crown Law Advisor to Government on all matters.

Previously, Paul was the National Leader of People and Practices and served on the Board of Partners at McCarthy Tétrault, where he practiced for more than 22 years. In this role, he co-managed the 600-lawyer firm and was responsible for all practice groups and people development issues. Leading the firm’s Labour and Employment practice group, he was involved in some of Canada’s highest profile collective bargaining and other negotiations. Committed to the community and giving back, Paul has also served on the Algoma University Board of Governors, Capital Campaign Board of Casey House, FitSpirit Foundation Board and the Board of Directors at Friends of Ruby.

“I am very excited to be joining the AECO Board of Advisors at a pivotal time when technology has the potential to truly transform how governments and businesses operate,” said Paul Boniferro. “I hope that the insights I can offer from my work in government and previous leadership roles will help drive the digital transformation needed to enable collaboration and increased efficiencies between governments and the architecture, engineering and construction sectors.”

Leveraging technology for meaningful change

Paul brings an important perspective to the AECO BoA, which brings together industry leaders from the public, private and academic sectors. Each member of the Board brings a unique area of expertise, from architecture, engineering and construction to real estate, business, finance, change strategy and policy. Paul’s role will be instrumental as the Board seeks to build the relationships needed between industry, government and financial partners to enable digital transformation of the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sectors.

“Paul is an insightful, courageous leader who is widely trusted and respected,” says Arash Shahi, CEO of AECO. “He has political and public service experience, which will be advantageous as we seek to break down silos and increase the productivity of AEC industries and government through collaboration, knowledge sharing and digital transformation. I am very pleased to welcome him to our Board of Advisors.”

About AECO Innovation Lab

AECO Innovation lab leads digital transformation of AEC industries and governments through collaborative R&D projects, innovative products and expert consulting. AECO R&D unites business expertise, research talent and financial resources to build innovative standards and technology driving digital transformation across all AEC industries and government. AECO Product Studio and Consulting Services strive to transform the best ideas into disruptive technology solutions applicable across the entire AEC value chain.

