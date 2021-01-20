NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference today, Wednesday, January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website: https://www.gencoshipping.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek next month.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of January 20, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, seven Ultramax, 16 Supramax and five Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,517,000 dwt and an average age of 10.3 years.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

