The global organic fertilizers market is predicted to attain a value of $14,746.2 million by 2030, rising from $4,512.1 million in 2019, and is expected to progress at a 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2030



The market is witnessing growth due to the rising utilization number of organic farmlands around the world and rising requirement for organic food products in Europe and North America. Organic fertilizers are made of plant and animal materials and mined rock minerals.



In terms of crop type, the organic fertilizers market is categorized into oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and cereals & grains. Among all these, the cereals and grains category dominated the market in 2019, in terms of value. In 2019, a considerable share of organic farm area, nearly 4.8 million hectares was utilized for the production of grains and cereals. Furthermore, attributed such as environmental sustainability and non-toxicological nature of organic farming is further resulting in the growing utilization of organic fertilizers for producing grains and cereals.



Geographically, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of the organic fertilizers market during the historical period (2015-2019). This is primarily due to the fact that the region has the largest tract of organic land that is arable across the globe and has been registering a growth in the organic cultivation in various countries including Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. In addition to this, the downstream retail requirement for organic products, organized supply chain for the distribution-packaging-production model, and high per capita are also driving the demand for organic fertilizers in the region.



The increasing acreage of organic farmlands is one of the major factors that are leading to the growth of the organic fertilizers market. A number of private and public players in the industry are investing in the organic food supply chain, along with which the downstream requirement for organic products, owing to their perceived health advantages, is growing as well. Lesser amount of chemicals are utilized for the production of organic products, because of which, the preference of consumers is shifting towards these items.



Therefore, in order to cater to the changing needs of people, the focus on organic farming has increased substantially over the past years, thereby driving the demand for organic fertilizers. According to the data that was released by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, benchmarking and labelling, participatory guarantee systems, equivalence agreements between countries for the certification of products, and government policies and initiatives are some of the key factors that are pushing the adoption of organic farming in different countries.



As of 2019, the demand for organic products is chiefly high in counties in Europe and North America, including Germany, France, and the U.S., as per the data by the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movement. This is because the disposable income of people in these countries is high.



The organic fertilizers market is further predicted to advance during the forecast period because of the increasing proliferation of organic farming in countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. This is also predicted to provide opportunities to the new players entering in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Source

4.1.1.1 Plant

4.1.1.2 Animal

4.1.1.3 Others

4.1.2 By Form

4.1.2.1 Solid

4.1.2.2 Liquid

4.1.3 By Crop Type

4.1.3.1 Cereals & grains

4.1.3.2 Oilseeds & pulses

4.1.3.3 Fruits & vegetables

4.1.3.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing number and acreage of organic farmlands

4.2.1.2 Growing demand for organic food and beverages in North America and Europe

4.2.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Higher input costs and lower yield of organic farming compared to conventional farming

4.2.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Macroeconomic growth in developing economies

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Organic Fertilizers Market

4.3.1 Supply & Logistics

4.3.2 Farming & Distribution

4.3.3 Retail Sales & Consumer Sentiment

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Price Trend Analysis

4.6 Import-Export Data



Chapter 5. Organic Farming: Key Indicators and Statistics



Chapter 6. Overview of Organic Retail Market



Chapter 7. Policies and Legislations for Organic Farming



Chapter 8. Global Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Source

8.2 By Form

8.3 By Crop Type

8.4 By Region



Chapter 9. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Key Market Players

13.2 List of Other Players

13.3 Strategic Developments in the Market



Chapter 14. Company Profiles



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Coromandel International

Italpollina S.p.a.

Fertikel NV

Fertoz Limited

Midwestern BioAg

Multiplex Group of Companies

Perfect Blend LLC

Walt's Organic Fertilizer Co.

BioStar Renewables LLC

Biolchim SPA

Israel Chemicals Limited

Agrocare Canada Inc.

Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc.

Nature Safe

