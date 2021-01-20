HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Insurance Marketing (Ritter), a national leader in Medicare insurance contracts and sales technology, today announced a merger of HTA Financial Services (HTA) and Ritter’s wholesale Medicare business.



Under the terms of the agreement, HTA, based in Exton, Pa., will continue to operate their retail Medicare, life, and long-term care businesses. Ritter will assume management of HTA’s wholesale Medicare business.

The purchase strengthens Ritter’s Medicare sales footprint in southeastern Pennsylvania and the larger Mid-Atlantic region. As part of the merger, agents contracted to sell through HTA will receive access to Ritter’s expansive contract portfolio, industry-leading sales technology platform, and top-tier back-office support.

“We believe Ritter’s established contract portfolio and experience in agent service will improve opportunities for HTA’s Medicare insurance agents,” Ritter President Craig Ritter said. “This endeavor allows us to expand our distribution network and truly stake our claim to the Medicare market in the region.”

The Ritter Platform is a complete customer relationship management (CRM) system developed by Ritter’s in-house software development department. That system underpins Medicareful, Ritter’s MAPD and PDP plan comparison and enrollment platform. Ritter also creates training and support resources such as webinars, blogs, eBooks and guides, and videos.

HTA Financial Services President & CEO Tracy Russo envisioned a buyer like Ritter, who could fulfill the growth potential of her team of independent agents as she transitions her focus to direct to consumer sales.

“We know that every one of our independent agents is in good hands with the vast resources and support that Ritter provides,” Russo said. “It’s a natural transition for these agents to continue receiving top-tier sales support and even broader contracting opportunities in the Medicare market.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Ritter Insurance Marketing

Ritter Insurance Marketing is a field marketing organization supporting independent insurance agents in the senior health and life insurance markets. Based in Harrisburg, Pa., Ritter has satellite offices in Uniondale, NY; Omaha, NE; and Scottsdale, AZ. More than 220 full-time Ritter employees support the business of thousands of independent insurance agents in all 50 states. Ritter's proprietary software development and agent service departments develop and market leading business solutions for insurance agents. For more information, visit www.ritterim.com.

About HTA Financial Services

HTA Financial Services operates a retail insurance agency and independent insurance agency offering Medicare and long-term care insurance contracts to agents in the senior health and life insurance markets. Based in Exton, Pa., HTA provides agents with sales training, product recommendations, and back-office support. For more information, visit www.htafinancial.com.

Contact: Craig Ritter 800-769-1847