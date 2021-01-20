Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global smart glass market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global smart glass market to grow with a CAGR of 16.36% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on smart glass market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on smart glass market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart glass market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart glass market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing the use of smart glass in automotive industries

Government initiatives to construct energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings

2) Restraints

High initial cost and lack of technical expertise

3) Opportunities

Inclinations of consumers towards energy conservation

Segment Covered

The global smart glass market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application.



The Global Smart Glass Market by Technology

Electrochromic

Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Liquid Crystal

The Global Smart Glass Market by Application

Architecture

Transportation

Power Generation Plants (Solar)

Consumer Electronics

Others

What does this Report Deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart glass market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart glass market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart glass market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Glass Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Glass Market Projection

2.3. Smart Glass Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Glass Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Smart Glass Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Glass Market



4. Smart Glass Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Glass Market by Technology

5.1. Electrochromic

5.2. Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

5.3. Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

5.4. Thermochromic

5.5. Photochromic

5.6. Liquid Crystal



6. Global Smart Glass Market by Application

6.1. Architecture

6.2. Transportation

6.3. Power Generation Plants (Solar)

6.4. Consumer Electronics

6.5. Others



7. Global Smart Glass Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Smart Glass Market by Technology

7.1.2. North America Smart Glass Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Smart Glass Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Smart Glass Market by Technology

7.2.2. Europe Smart Glass Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Smart Glass Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Smart Glass Market by Technology

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Smart Glass Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Smart Glass Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Smart Glass Market by Technology

7.4.2. RoW Smart Glass Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Smart Glass Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Glass Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Asahi Glass Company

8.2.2. Gentex

8.2.3. Hitachi Chemicals

8.2.4. Pleotint, LLC

8.2.5. Guardian Industries Corp.

8.2.6. Innovative Glass Corp.

8.2.7. Kinestral Technologies, Inc.

8.2.8. LTI Smart Glass Inc.

8.2.9. Vitro Architectural Glass

8.2.10. Saint-Gobain SA



