Organic/inorganic hybrid coatings prepared via the sol-gel process have garnered considerable research and commercial interest for application on glass, metallic and polymeric substrates.

The sol-gel process is considered attractive due to simple processing and relative low-cost, resulting in the creation of multi-functional, protective surfaces. This is due to the unique structure and properties of silica-based coatings and of hybrid inorganic-organic silicas in particular.

Enhanced coatings and surfaces obtained via this low-temperature route display a large range of bulk and surface properties that can be tailored by specific applications. The versatility of sol-gel coatings has enabled solutions in industries such as electronics, optics, solar energy harvesting, aerospace, automotive engineering, marine protection, textiles and healthcare. The sol-gel method also allows for control of the synthesis of multifunctional hybrid materials, where the organic, inorganic and, in some cases, biological precursors and polymers are mixed at a nanometer scale.

Properties that can be achieved with sol-gel coatings include:

Hydrophobic surfaces;

Anti-fingerprinting;

Oleophobic surfaces;

Anti-microbial surfaces;

Easy to clean surfaces;

Protective transparent coatings;

Corrosion resistance;

Low friction;

Chemical resistance;

Free of fluoropolymers;

Antistatic surfaces;

Conducting/semi-conducting surfaces;

Extreme mechanical wear-resistant properties;

UV protection.

End-user markets include:

construction (pipes, facades, bridges)

automotive (paint surface treatments, metal parts, metal structures, window, mirrors and lamps, plastic hoods)

marine

electronics (components, screens and displays, plastic and metal parts)

sanitary

oil and gas (pipes)

energy (wind power structures and blades, glass surfaces on solar panels)

paper coatings.

food manufacturing.

cookware.

Report contents include:

Comprehensive quantitative data and forecasts for the global sol-gel coatings market.

Qualitative insight and perspective on the current market and future trends in end-user markets.

End-user market analysis and technology timelines.

Tables illustrating market size and by end-user demand.

Full company profiles of sol-gel coatings application developers including technology descriptions, products, contact details, and end-user markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Sol-gel coatings

1.2 Advantages of nanocoatings over traditional coatings

1.2.1 Advantages of sol-gel coatings

1.3 Sol-gel coatings fabrication and application

1.4 Improvements and disruption in coatings markets

1.5 End-user market for nanocoatings

1.6 The nanocoatings market in 2020

1.7 Global market size, historical and estimated to 2020

1.7.1 Global revenues for nanocoatings 2010-2030

1.7.2 Regional demand for nanocoatings

1.8 Market challenges



2 NANOCOATINGS

2.1 Properties

2.2 Benefits of using nanocoatings

2.2.1 Types of nanocoatings

2.3 Production and synthesis methods



3 THE SOL-GEL PROCESS

3.1 Properties and benefits of sol-gel coatings

3.2 Advantages of the sol-gel process

3.3 Issues with the sol-gel process



4 HYDROPHOBIC COATINGS AND SURFACES

4.1 Hydrophilic coatings

4.2 Hydrophobic coatings

4.2.1 Properties

4.2.2 Application in facemasks



5 SUPERHYDROPHOBIC COATINGS AND SURFACES

5.1 Properties

5.1.1 Antibacterial use

5.2 Durability issues



6 OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS AND SURFACES



7 NANOMATERIALS USED IN SOL-GEL COATINGS

7.1 Graphene

7.1.1 Properties and coatings applications

7.1.1.1 Anti-corrosion coatings

7.1.1.2 Graphene oxide

7.1.1.3 Reduced graphene oxide (rGO)

7.1.1.4 Anti-icing

7.1.1.5 Barrier coatings

7.1.1.6 Heat protection

7.1.1.7 Smart windows

7.2 Carbon nanotubes (MWCNT and SWCNT)

7.2.1 Properties and applications

7.2.1.1 Conductive films and coatings

7.2.1.2 EMI shielding

7.2.1.3 Anti-fouling

7.2.1.4 Flame retardant

7.2.1.5 Antimicrobial activity

7.2.2 SWCNTs

7.2.2.1 Properties and applications

7.3 Fullerenes

7.3.1 Properties

7.3.2 Antimicrobial activity

7.4 Silicon dioxide/silica nanoparticles (Nano-SiO2)

7.4.1 Properties and applications

7.4.1.1 Antimicrobial and antiviral activity

7.4.1.2 Easy-clean and dirt repellent

7.4.1.3 Anti-fogging

7.4.1.4 Scratch and wear resistance

7.4.1.5 Anti-reflection

7.5 Nanosilver

7.5.1 Properties and applications

7.5.1.1 Anti-bacterial

7.5.1.2 Silver nanocoatings

7.5.1.3 Antimicrobial silver paints

7.5.1.4 Anti-reflection

7.5.1.5 Textiles

7.5.1.6 Wound dressings

7.5.1.7 Consumer products

7.5.1.8 Air filtration

7.6 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles (nano-TiO2)

7.6.1 Properties and applications

7.6.1.1 Exterior and construction glass coatings

7.6.1.2 Outdoor air pollution

7.6.1.3 Interior coatings

7.6.1.4 Improving indoor air quality

7.6.1.5 Medical facilities

7.6.1.6 Waste Water Treatment

7.6.1.7 UV protection coatings

7.6.1.8 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation

7.7 Aluminium oxide nanoparticles (Al2O3-NPs)

7.7.1 Properties and applications

7.8 Zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs)

7.8.1 Properties and applications

7.8.1.1 UV protection

7.8.1.2 Anti-bacterial

7.9 Dendrimers

7.9.1 Properties and applications

7.10 Nanodiamonds

7.10.1 Properties and applications

7.11 Nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose)

7.11.1 Properties and applications

7.11.1.1 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

7.11.1.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

7.11.1.3 Bacterial Cellulose (BCC)

7.11.1.4 Abrasion and scratch resistance

7.11.1.5 UV-resistant

7.11.1.6 Superhydrophobic coatings

7.11.1.7 Gas barriers

7.11.1.8 Anti-bacterial

7.12 Chitosan nanoparticles

7.12.1 Properties

7.12.2 Wound dressings

7.12.3 Packaging coatings and films

7.12.4 Food storage

7.13 Copper nanoparticles

7.13.1 Properties

7.13.2 Application in antimicrobial nanocoatings



8 APPLICATIONS OF SOL-GEL COATINGS

8.1 ANTI-FINGERPRINT NANOCOATINGS

8.1.1 Market overview

8.1.2 Market assessment

8.1.3 Market drivers and trends

8.1.4 Applications

8.1.4.1 Touchscreens

8.1.4.2 Spray-on anti-fingerprint coating

8.1.5 Global market size

8.1.6 Product developers

8.2 ANTI-MICROBIAL AND ANTI-VIRAL NANOCOATINGS

8.2.1 Mode of action

8.2.2 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces

8.2.3 Market overview

8.2.4 Market assessment

8.2.5 Market drivers and trends

8.2.6 Applications

8.2.7 Global market size

8.2.8 Product developers

8.3 ANTI-CORROSION NANOCOATINGS

8.3.1 Market overview

8.3.2 Market assessment

8.3.3 Market drivers and trends

8.3.4 Applications

8.3.4.1 Smart self-healing coatings

8.3.4.2 Superhydrophobic coatings

8.3.4.3 Graphene

8.3.5 Global market size

8.3.6 Product developers

8.4 ABRASION & WEAR-RESISTANT NANOCOATINGS

8.4.1 Market overview

8.4.2 Market assessment

8.4.3 Market drivers and trends

8.4.4 Applications

8.4.5 Global market size

8.4.6 Product developers

8.5 BARRIER NANOCOATINGS

8.5.1 Market assessment

8.5.2 Market drivers and trends

8.5.3 Applications

8.5.3.1 Food and Beverage Packaging

8.5.3.2 Moisture protection

8.5.3.3 Graphene

8.5.4 Global market size

8.5.5 Product developers

8.6 ANTI-FOULING AND EASY-TO-CLEAN NANOCOATINGS

8.6.1 Market overview

8.6.2 Market assessment

8.6.3 Market drivers and trends

8.6.4 Applications

8.6.4.1 Hydrophobic and olephobic coatings

8.6.4.2 Anti-graffiti

8.6.5 Global market size

8.6.6 Product developers

8.7 SELF-CLEANING NANOCOATINGS

8.7.1 Market overview

8.7.2 Market assessment

8.7.3 Market drivers and trends

8.7.4 Applications

8.7.5 Global market size

8.7.6 Product developers

8.8 PHOTOCATALYTIC NANOCOATINGS

8.8.1 Market overview

8.8.2 Market assessment

8.8.3 Market drivers and trends

8.8.4 Applications

8.8.4.1 Self-Cleaning coatings-glass

8.8.4.2 Self-cleaning coatings-building and construction surfaces

8.8.4.3 Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) indoor air filters

8.8.4.4 Water treatment

8.8.4.5 Medical facilities

8.8.4.6 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation

8.8.5 Global market size

8.8.6 Product developers

8.9 UV-RESISTANT NANOCOATINGS

8.9.1 Market overview

8.9.2 Market assessment

8.9.3 Market drivers and trends

8.9.4 Applications

8.9.4.1 Textiles

8.9.4.2 Wood coatings

8.9.5 Global market size

8.9.6 Product developers

8.10 THERMAL BARRIER AND FLAME RETARDANT NANOCOATINGS

8.10.1 Market overview

8.10.2 Market assessment

8.10.3 Market drivers and trends

8.10.4 Applications

8.10.5 Global market size

8.10.6 Product developers

8.11 ANTI-ICING AND DE-ICING NANOCOATINGS

8.11.1 Market overview

8.11.2 Market assessment

8.11.3 Market drivers and trends

8.11.4 Applications

8.11.4.1 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings (HSH)

8.11.4.2 Heatable coatings

8.11.4.3 Anti-freeze protein coatings

8.11.5 Global market size

8.11.6 Product developers

8.12 ANTI-REFLECTIVE NANOCOATINGS

8.12.1 Market overview

8.12.2 Market drivers and trends

8.12.3 Applications

8.12.4 Global market size

8.12.5 Product developers



9 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS, BY END USER MARKET

9.1 AVIATION AND AEROSPACE

9.1.1 Market drivers and trends

9.1.2 Applications

9.1.3 Global market size

9.2 AUTOMOTIVE

9.2.1 Market drivers and trends

9.2.2 Applications

9.2.3 Global market size

9.2.4 Companies

9.3 CONSTRUCTION

9.3.1 Market drivers and trends

9.3.2 Applications

9.3.3 Global market size

9.3.4 Companies

9.4 ELECTRONICS

9.4.1 Market drivers

9.4.2 Applications

9.4.3 Global market size

9.4.4 Companies

9.5 HOUSEHOLD CARE, SANITARY AND INDOOR AIR QUALITY

9.5.1 Market drivers and trends

9.5.2 Applications

9.5.3 Global market size

9.5.4 Companies

9.6 MARINE

9.6.1 Market drivers and trends

9.6.2 Applications

9.6.3 Global market size

9.6.4 Companies

9.7 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

9.8 MILITARY AND DEFENCE

9.9 PACKAGING

9.10 TEXTILES AND APPAREL

9.11 ENERGY

9.12 OIL AND GAS

9.13 TOOLS AND MACHINING



10 COMPANY PROFILES

11 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

11.1 Aims and objectives of the study

11.2 Market definition

11.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

11.2.2 Categorization



12 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fza3ke

