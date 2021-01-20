New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nisin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957519/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Meat & Seafood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$234.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dairy Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $138.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR



The Nisin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$138.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$127.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Beverages Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR



In the global Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$88.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 208-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Galactic Inc.

Handary SA

Royal DSM NV

Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Siveele B.V.

Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957519/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nisin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nisin Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Nisin Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Nisin Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Meat & Seafood (Application Industry) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Meat & Seafood (Application Industry) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Meat & Seafood (Application Industry) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Dairy Products (Application Industry) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dairy Products (Application Industry) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dairy Products (Application Industry) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Beverages (Application Industry) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Beverages (Application Industry) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Beverages (Application Industry) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Bakery Products (Application Industry) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Bakery Products (Application Industry) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Bakery Products (Application Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Canned Vegetable (Application Industry) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canned Vegetable (Application Industry) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Canned Vegetable (Application Industry) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Application Industries (Application Industry)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Application Industries (Application Industry)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Application Industries (Application Industry)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nisin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Nisin Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Nisin Market in the United States by Application

Industry: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Nisin Market Share Breakdown by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Nisin Historic Market Review by Application

Industry in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Nisin Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Application Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Nisin: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Nisin Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Nisin Market Share Analysis by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Nisin Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand

by Application Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Nisin Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Nisin Market by Application Industry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nisin Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Nisin Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Nisin Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Nisin Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2020-2027



Table 38: Nisin Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Application

Industry: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Nisin Market Share Breakdown by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Nisin Market in France by Application Industry:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: French Nisin Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand

by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Nisin Market Share Analysis by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Nisin Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Nisin Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Nisin Market Share Breakdown by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Nisin Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand

by Application Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Nisin Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Nisin Market by Application Industry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Nisin: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Application

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Nisin Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Industry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Nisin Market Share Analysis by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spanish Nisin Historic Market Review by Application

Industry in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 54: Nisin Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Application Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Nisin Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Nisin Market in Russia by Application Industry:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 57: Russian Nisin Market Share Breakdown by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2020-2027



Table 59: Nisin Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Application Industry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Nisin Market Share Breakdown by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Nisin Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Nisin Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Nisin Market in Asia-Pacific by Application Industry:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Nisin Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Nisin Market Share Analysis by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Nisin Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Nisin Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: Australian Nisin Market Share Breakdown by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Indian Nisin Historic Market Review by Application

Industry in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 72: Nisin Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Application Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Nisin Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Nisin Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Nisin Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nisin: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Application

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Nisin Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Industry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nisin Market Share Analysis by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Nisin Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 80: Nisin Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Nisin Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Nisin Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Application Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Nisin Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Nisin Market by Application Industry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2020-2027



Table 86: Nisin Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Application Industry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Nisin Market Share Breakdown by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Nisin Market in Brazil by Application Industry:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Nisin Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Nisin Market Share Analysis by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Nisin Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Nisin Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 93: Mexican Nisin Market Share Breakdown by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Nisin Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Nisin Market in Rest of Latin America by Application

Industry: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Nisin Market Share Breakdown by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Nisin Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Nisin Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: The Middle East Nisin Historic Market by Application

Industry in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 102: Nisin Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Application Industry for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Nisin: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Nisin Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Iranian Nisin Market Share Analysis by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Nisin Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application Industry: 2020-2027



Table 107: Nisin Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Application Industry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Nisin Market Share Breakdown by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Nisin Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Application Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Nisin Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Nisin Market by Application Industry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Nisin Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Nisin Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Nisin Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Nisin Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Nisin Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Middle East Nisin Market Share Breakdown by

Application Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Nisin Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Application Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Nisin Market in Africa by Application Industry:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 120: African Nisin Market Share Breakdown by Application

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957519/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001