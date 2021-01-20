MUNICH, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many provocative life questions that individuals will ask themselves. In Monica Hards's debut book, “Dying to Live: The Two Deaths and the One Worth Dying,” she illustrates the challenges she has faced throughout her life, her own out-of-body and near-death experiences and how she was able to overcome an unhealthy relationship. Her journey will resonate with readers who have dealt with suffering and similar obstacles.



The themes throughout the book are focused on life, death and the question of what comes next. Hards shares the raw reality she faced, which allowed her to find her authentic self. “Dying to Live” focuses on the author's life as she sprinkles her insights on how to navigate life, reconnect with one’s purpose and gain a deep and clear inner peace that will help wash the fog away.



“Throughout my book, readers will experience me baring my soul and sharing past experiences that have shaped who I am today,” said Hards. “My wish for readers is that they look inside themselves and see how my words resonate with what they have gone through. I hope my journey shows someone that they are not alone, and my guidance can help them navigate the fog and see everything with a clearer perspective.”



Ultimately, “Dying to Live” shares the path of enlightenment that Hards navigated through the blessings of her life and the new depths she embarked on.



“Dying to Live: The Two Deaths and the One Worth Dying”

By Monica Hards

About the author

Monica Hards is making her debut as an author with her non-fiction book “Dying to Live: The two deaths and the one worth dying.” She has traveled the world with her music, played for the Japanese Princess and walked the red carpet with David Garrett. Based on her broad experience in psychology and music therapy, she wants to encourage others to speak openly about their struggles in life. Her inspirational work with many patients of different ages and students draws on the power of vibratory music. Through her adventures in life as a hypersensitive person, she has grown in humility and resilience and gained a deeper understanding of the unknown spiritual world. The author resides in Munich, Germany.





