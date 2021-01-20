Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene.



The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties.



Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.



Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).

The Global Market for Graphene 2021-2031 contains:

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2031 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2031. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of 286 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on graphene market, by end user industry.

Market overview of industry developments in 2020.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Additional content from the previous edition includes:

Review of market in 2020.

Outlook for market in 2021.

Expanded graphene quantum dots chapter.

SWOT analysis.

Industry supply chain analysis.

Assessment of key global players.

Analysis of market in China.

Analysis of audio equipment and sporting goods market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Why graphene?

1.1.1 Exceptional properties

1.1.2 Commercial opportunities

1.1.3 Collaboration key?

1.2 The market in 2019

1.3 The market in 2020

1.4 The market in 2021

1.5 Future global market outlook

1.6 Graphene producers and production capacities

1.7 Global graphene demand, 2018-2030, tons

1.7.1 Market segmentation, historical and forecast to 2030

1.8 Graphene market by region

1.9 List of commercialized graphene products

1.10 Graphene investments

1.11 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

1.12 Graphene market challenges

1.13 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE

2.1 History

2.2 Types of graphene

2.3 Properties

3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

3.1 Composition

3.2 Comparison to quantum dots

3.3 Properties

3.4 Synthesis

3.4.1 Top-down method

3.4.2 Bottom-up method

3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods

3.5 Applications

3.6 Markets

3.6.1 Electronics and photonics

3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion

3.6.3 Sensors

3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences

3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting

3.7 Challenges

3.8 Technology readiness level (TRL)

3.9 Production of graphene quantum dots

3.9.1 Current and projected revenues

3.9.2 Pricing

4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION

4.1 Quality

4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods

5 REGULATIONS

5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation

5.2 Workplace exposure

6 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION

7.1 Commercial production capacities

7.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

7.4 CVD graphene film

7.5 Graphene production issues and challenges

8 GRAPHENE INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN

9 SWOT ANALYSIS

10 GRAPHENE PRICING

10.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

10.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

10.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

10.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

10.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

10.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

10.7 Graphene ink

11 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE

11.1 3D Printing

11.2 Adhesives

11.3 Automotive

11.4 Batteries

11.5 Composites

11.6 Conductive Inks

11.7 Construction Materials

11.8 Electronics

11.9 Filtration

11.10 Fuel Cells

11.11 Life Sciences And Medicine

11.12 Lighting

11.13 Lubricants

11.14 Oil And Gas

11.15 Paints And Coatings

11.16 Photonics

11.17 Photovoltaics

11.18 Rubber And Tires

11.19 Sensors

11.20 Smart Textiles And Apparel

11.21 Supercapacitors

12 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT

12.1 Types of graphene produced, by producer

12.2 Markets targeted, by producer

12.3 Graphene product developers target markets

12.4 Assessment of key players globally

13 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

14 APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS

15 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

16 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS

16.1 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (Bnnt)

16.2 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride (Bnns)

16.3 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (Tmdcs)

16.4 Borophene

16.5 Phosphorene

16.6 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (G-C3N4)

16.7 Germanene

16.8 Graphdiyne

16.9 Graphane

16.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)

16.11 Silicene

16.12 Stanene/Tinene

16.13 Tungsten Diselenide

16.14 Antimonene

16.15 Diamene

16.16 Indium Selenide

16.17 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials

Companies Mentioned

Archer Materials

Directa Plus

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

GrapheneCA

Haydale Graphene

HP1 Technologies Ltd

Paragraf

SafeLi LLC

Saint Jean Carbon

Talga Resources

Versarien

ZEN Graphene Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ny011d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900