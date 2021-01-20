SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions company, today announced the appointment of Rodrigo Martineli as new Latin American Vice President and General Manager, effective January 1, 2021.



As Vice President and General Manager for LATAM of Rackspace Technology, the Brazilian-American executive will be responsible for leading the company’s expansion strategy, operations, and development across the region. His expertise will help Latin American customers innovate by navigating the multicloud universe with break-through models.

This announcement further demonstrates the commitment that Rackspace Technology has in the LATAM market by a significant investment in the region. The launch of the new office in Colombia and the representation in Chile will enable Rackspace Technology to better serve more than 1,000 Latin American existing customers -and new ones- mainly in the financial services, customer product goods, retail, media & entertainment and travel & hospitality industries, all in an effort to help them accelerate their value of the cloud.

“I’m pleased to welcome Rodrigo to the company,” said Kevin Jones, CEO at Rackspace Technology. "I am confident he will help us become the best and most sought-after partner in the growing and dynamic Latin American market.”

Martineli has more than 20 years of experience in global sales leadership, global alliance formation and partnership development. He has held various management positions at technology-based service companies, including his most recent tenure at MyCena, as Global Chief Revenue Officer & General Manager. Before MyCena, he held positions at HPE/EDS for over 17 years, most recently as VP, Global Business Development.

“It is a privilege to lead the company´s LATAM team at such a pivotal moment in the region,” said Martineli. “The significant investment will further cement our position as the best partner to accelerate the business value of the cloud for years to come.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

SI Comunicación

Susana Maldonado

susana@gruposi.mx

+(52) 553892-8759

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/324d8807-c457-4c97-8be8-9b3f8c0a806f