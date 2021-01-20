Covina CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firms in commercial and industrial sectors are among the chief consumers of solar panels owing to their large scale requirement for green power. Economies of scale installation in these sectors compensate for any loss in panel efficiency, thereby making the frameless solar panel systems profitable for large scale power generation.



The global frameless solar panels market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%.

The report "Global Frameless Solar Panels Market, By Type (Monocrystalline Solar Panels, Polycrystalline Solar Panels, Thin-film Solar Panels), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4555

Key Highlights:

Adani Solar, in April 2019, announced its partnership with Risto Solar to launch a retail distribution network in Kerala. Risto Solar will function as the exclusive authorized partner of Adani and will be responsible to cater to the retail requirements of the company. Risto will also be charged with the responsibility to handle orders up to 150 kW of solar power as well as manage overall service, lead generation, and conversion.

February 2019, Trina Solar Shipped 16MW of its 350-365W, bifacial. Double glass monocrystalline PERC panels for French Utility EDF.

February 2018, Seraphim Energy group has Signed a long-term solar module supply agreement with Mexico based centre of Guadalajara, Jalisco for PV module distribution in the country. Seraphim has immediately began delivering high efficiency dual glass module to solar centre.

Analyst View:

Demand for Energy Derived from Renewable Sources

According to research by Fortune Business Insights, increasing demand for renewable energy for electricity generation will be the core driver of the global frameless solar panels market during the forecast period. This prediction is substantiated by the Global Trends in Renewable Energy Investment 2018 report published by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). The report finds that solar power saw the largest investment in 2018 at US$ 160.8 billion, an increase of 18% from the previous year. This is expected to boost the global frameless solar panels market revenue as frameless solar panels are seen as an incremental upgrade to the first-generation solar panels.

Monocrystalline Panels

To establish a deeper understanding of the global frameless solar panels market, it will be useful to take a look at some of the segments in the market. To that end, market research firms have identified monocrystalline panels as the segment that holds the greatest business potential. Monocrystalline panels are made up of monocrystalline silicon and have the highest efficiency compared to other panels. This is mainly because of the purity of the silicon used in making these panels. They are also the most expensive variety due to their significantly higher output, long durability, and ergonomic designs.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Frameless Solar Panels Market,”, By Type (Monocrystalline Solar Panels, Polycrystalline Solar Panels, Thin-film Solar Panels), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4555

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global frameless solar panels market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Depending upon the type, the frameless solar panels are available in different cell type such as monocrystalline panel provides more energy efficiency than its counterpart and hence mostly preferred on commercial projects due to its high cost.

By application, the market of frameless solar panel can be bifurcated by residential, commercial and others. The commercial segment however, dominates the current market.

By region, Europe and North America dominates global frameless solar panels market due to planned investment I renewable sector and it is also expected to account for a large proportion of market in the forecast period as well. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected to gain the largest market opportunity owing to increasing huge potential of planned solar projects in coming years.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Frameless-Solar-Panels-Market-4555

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global ethnic food market includes Canadian Solar Inc., Trina Solar, Lumos Solar, Solar World, Adani Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, Jinko Solar, Sunpreme, dpSun Limited, Avancis GmbH. High degree of forward integration, security of raw material feedstock, technology sourcing, skilled manpower, and strong R&D are among the prominent factors governing the competitiveness of the frameless solar panel industry.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com