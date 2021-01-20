New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NFC Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957516/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. NFC Readers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NFC Chips segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The NFC Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.



NFC Tags Segment to Record 12% CAGR



In the global NFC Tags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

NFC Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: NFC Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: NFC Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: NFC Readers (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: NFC Readers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: NFC Chips (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: NFC Chips (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: NFC Tags (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: NFC Tags (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Retail (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Retail (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: Automotive (Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Transportation (Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Transportation (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Other Industries (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Other Industries (Industry) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US NFC Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States NFC Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States NFC Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States NFC Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: NFC Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Industry: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canadian NFC Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: NFC Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Canadian NFC Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian NFC Systems Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for NFC Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese NFC Systems Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NFC

Systems in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: NFC Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Industry:

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese NFC Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese NFC Systems Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: Chinese Demand for NFC Systems in US$ Million by

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Chinese NFC Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European NFC Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 35: European NFC Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 36: European NFC Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European NFC Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: European NFC Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European NFC Systems Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 40: European NFC Systems Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 41: NFC Systems Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 42: French NFC Systems Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: NFC Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 44: French NFC Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Industry for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 45: NFC Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German NFC Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: NFC Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: NFC Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian NFC Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Italian NFC Systems Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Italian Demand for NFC Systems in US$ Million by

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Italian NFC Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for NFC Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom NFC Systems Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NFC

Systems in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: NFC Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Industry: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe NFC Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe NFC Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe NFC Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe NFC Systems Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: NFC Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific NFC Systems Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: NFC Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific NFC Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Industry for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 65: Rest of World NFC Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: NFC Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Rest of World NFC Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of World NFC Systems Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

