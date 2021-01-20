Auction date January 27, 2021

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2023-11-13 1057 SE0004869071 1.5% 1,500 2031-05-12

1062

SE0013935319

0.125%

3,500



Settlement date ﻿January 29, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on January 27, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se