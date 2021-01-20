Auction date January 27, 2021                     

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2023-11-13 1057  SE0004869071 1.5% 1,500
2031-05-12
1062
 SE0013935319
 0.125%
3,500

Settlement date ﻿January 29, 2021        

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on January 27, 2021        

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se