Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Arab Animation, VFX & Video Games Report 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle Eastern and Arab Animation, VFX and Video Games industry has the potential to emerge as an engine of growth for the continent.
The industry has been in existence for quite a long time, however on a small scale. This is changing with increasing global exposure and knowledge transfer and training from international animation and game studios. The industry is in a phase where we are seeing the emergence of several animation, VFX and gaming companies and animators working on attractive stories and content leveraging the continent's large potential for stories.
The region has a handful of large animation studios as well as several small and medium sized studios producing content tailored to local tastes. The supply of animation talent, which has historically been limited, is emerging with the support and intervention of several governments and industry initiatives to develop and support animation through university courses and vocational training courses that provide theoretical and practical hands-on learning on Animation, VFX and Video Games. There are vast sections of the Middle East and Arab region where the potential for Animation, VFX & Video games has not yet been realized and calls for closer participation between government, industry and academia to catalyse the industry growth.
The industry needs support in the form of training, funding, tax incentives, market reach, access to hardware and software, legal support to protect the content IP. access to global distribution and collaboration networks etc. Countries such as Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Turkey, Israel and Iran are emerging as key players in the region. However, the content producers in these countries have not been successful in the global distribution of their output.
This current focus of the industry includes content for movies, television, games, augmented reality, virtual reality, advertising, web designs and industrial applications such as architecture, engineering, industrial design, healthcare, education, medicine, and the motor industry.
The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.
The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode.
EMERGING TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16737e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: