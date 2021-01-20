Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the industrial floor scrubber market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, healthcare & pharmaceutical, government, education, hospitality, manufacturing & warehousing, and retail & food industries. The global industrial floor scrubber market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing need to reduce operational costs across industries and less maintenance, and increasing tourism industry.



A report of more than 150 pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched and other details of the industrial floor scrubber market report then read this report.



The study includes the industrial floor scrubber market size and forecast for the global industrial floor scrubber market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Walk-behind Scrubbers

Ride-on Scrubbers

Robotic Scrubbers

By End-use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Transportation

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Government

Education

Hospitality

Manufacturing and Warehousing

Retail and Food

By Power Source [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Battery Powered

Electric Powered

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Brazil

Some of the industrial floor scrubber companies profiled in this report include Alfred Karcher, Bortek, iRobot, Ecovacs, Factory Cat, Hako Holding, Nilfisk-Advance, Tennant, Tornado, and Wiese.



Some of the features of Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include

Market size estimates: Global industrial floor scrubber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global industrial floor scrubber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global industrial floor scrubber market size by product type, end use industry, power source, and region.

Global industrial floor scrubber market size by product type, end use industry, power source, and region. Regional analysis: Global industrial floor scrubber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Global industrial floor scrubber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for industrial floor scrubbers in the global industrial floor scrubber market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for industrial floor scrubbers in the global industrial floor scrubber market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, industrial floor scrubbers in the global industrial floor scrubber market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, industrial floor scrubbers in the global industrial floor scrubber market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global industrial floor scrubber market by product type (walk-behind scrubbers, ride-on scrubbers, and robotic scrubbers), end-use industry (transportation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, government, education, hospitality, manufacturing and warehousing, and retail and Food), power source (battery powered and electric powered), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the industrial floor scrubber market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the industrial floor scrubber market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the industrial floor scrubber market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the industrial floor scrubber market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the industrial floor scrubber market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the industrial floor scrubber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the industrial floor scrubbers area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the industrial floor scrubber market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Walk-behind Scrubbers

3.3.2: Ride-on Scrubbers

3.3.3: Robotic Scrubbers

3.4: Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Transportation

3.4.2: Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

3.4.3: Government

3.4.4: Education

3.4.5: Hospitality, Manufacturing, and Warehousing

3.4.6: Retail and Food

3.5: Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Power Source

3.5.1: Battery Powered

3.5.2: Electric Powered



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Region

4.2: North American Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Walk-behind Scrubbers, Ride-on Scrubbers, and Robotic Scrubbers

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Government, Education, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Warehousing, and Retail and Food

4.2.3: Market by Power Source: Battery Powered and Electric Powered

4.3: European Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Walk-behind Scrubbers, Ride-on Scrubbers, and Robotic Scrubbers

4.3.2: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Government, Education, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Warehousing, and Retail and Food

4.3.3: Market by Power Source: Battery Powered and Electric Powered

4.4: APAC Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Walk-behind Scrubbers, Ride-on Scrubbers, and Robotic Scrubbers

4.4.2: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Government, Education, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Warehousing, and Retail and Food

4.4.3: Market by Power Source: Battery Powered and Electric Powered

4.5: ROW Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Walk-behind Scrubbers, Ride-on Scrubbers, and Robotic Scrubbers

4.5.2: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Government, Education, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Warehousing, and Retail and Food

4.5.3: Market by Power Source: Battery Powered and Electric Powered



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Power Source

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Alfred Karcher

7.2: Bortek

7.3: iRobot

7.4: Ecovacs

7.5: Factory Cat

7.6: Hako Holding

7.7: Nilfisk-Advance

7.8: Tennant

7.9: Tornado

7.10: Wiese



