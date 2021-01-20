January 20, 2021

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)





Date







Total Number of

shares



Total number of voting rights



theoretical 1 Exercisable 2



January 15, 2021



125,017,916



177,784,151



177,657,876





1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

