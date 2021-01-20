January 20, 2021
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|Exercisable 2
|
January 15, 2021
|
125,017,916
|
177,784,151
|
177,657,876
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Attachment
KERING
Paris, FRANCE