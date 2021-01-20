New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Centrifuge Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957510/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Refrigerated Centrifuges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$964 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ambient Centrifuges segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $277.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Next Generation Centrifuge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$277.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$229.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957510/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Next Generation Centrifuge Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Refrigerated
Centrifuges by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Refrigerated Centrifuges by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Centrifuges
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambient
Centrifuges by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ambient Centrifuges by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambient Centrifuges by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic and
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Academic and Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic and Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for
Biopharmaceuticals Companies by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceuticals
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceuticals
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research
Organization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Contract Research
Organization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Next Generation Centrifuge Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge by
Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge by
End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient
Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient
Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient
Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Next Generation Centrifuge Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient
Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient
Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient
Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge by
Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation Centrifuge
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Next Generation Centrifuge by
End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation Centrifuge
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies,
Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic Centers for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated
Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Next
Generation Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient
Centrifuges for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and
Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract
Research Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Next
Generation Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes,
Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research Organization
and Diagnostic Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated
Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and
Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract
Research Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated
Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Refrigerated Centrifuges and
Ambient Centrifuges Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Refrigerated Centrifuges and Ambient Centrifuges for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and
Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract
Research Organization and Diagnostic Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic and Research
Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Contract Research
Organization and Diagnostic Centers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Centrifuge by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals
Companies, Contract Research Organization and Diagnostic
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957510/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: