ProVen VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 30 November 2020
ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
|Unaudited
30 November 2020
|Unaudited
31 August 2020
|Unaudited
31 May
2020
|Audited
29 February
2020
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
|70.0
|67.3
|68.0
|70.1
|Dividends paid to date*
|71.75
|70.25
|68.25
|68.25
|NAV plus dividends paid to date
|141.75
|137.55
|136.25
|138.35
*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.
Dividends paid or declared
On 29 October 2020, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 4 December 2020 to shareholders on the register at 13 November 2020.
Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2020
Portfolio summary
|Valuation
|Venture capital investments
|£’000
|Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)
|6,931
|Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)
|6,891
|Mycs GmbH
|6,127
|Monica Vinader Limited
|4,702
|MPB Group Limited
|4,482
|Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl)
|3,948
|Litchfield Media Limited
|4,128
|Thread, Inc.
|4,025
|Access Systems, Inc.
|3,808
|ContactEngine Limited
|3,470
|Other investments
|33,935
|82,447
|Cash at bank
|36,491
|Other net current assets
|243
|Net Assets
|119,181
Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2020, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.
Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2020
Investment additions
|£’000
|Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl)
|1,153
|Thread, Inc.
|250
|Poq Studio Limited
|184
|Papier Ltd
|150
|1,737
Investment disposals
Cost
|Market
value at 1 September 2020
|
Disposal
Proceeds
|Gain
against
cost
|Realised
loss
in period
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl)*
|146
|294
|288
|142
|(6)
|146
|294
|288
|142
|(6)
*Part-disposal of shares, which completed at the same time as the follow-on investment in the same company. The transaction was structured in this way in order to strengthen the Company’s overall position as a shareholder in the company.
Investment activity from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement
|£’000
|Exonar Limited
|309
|309
Investment disposals from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement
There were no investment disposals in the period from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement.
|Changes to share capital
|Ordinary
Shares
of 10p each
|As at 1 September 2020
|170,706,535
|Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2020
|(390,969)
|Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2020
|-
|As at 30 November 2020
|170,315,566
In the period from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement, 241,508 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.
In addition, 646,450 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in relation to the dividend paid on 4 December 2020.
Material events
ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announced on 3 December 2020 that they had published a Prospectus (comprising Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of a combined offer for subscription to raise up to £40,000,000 by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20,000,000 payable in full in cash on application.
Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2020 to 30 November 2020 or in the period from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement.
Further information
Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
