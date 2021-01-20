ProVen VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 30 November 2020

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

 

 

 		Unaudited
30 November 2020		Unaudited
31 August 2020		Unaudited
31 May
2020		Audited
29 February
2020
 PencePencePencePence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)70.067.368.070.1
Dividends paid to date*71.7570.2568.2568.25
NAV plus dividends paid to date141.75137.55136.25138.35

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared
On 29 October 2020, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 4 December 2020 to shareholders on the register at 13 November 2020.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2020

Portfolio summary

 Valuation
Venture capital investments£’000
Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)6,931
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)6,891
Mycs GmbH6,127
Monica Vinader Limited4,702
MPB Group Limited4,482
Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl)3,948
Litchfield Media Limited4,128
Thread, Inc.4,025
Access Systems, Inc.3,808
ContactEngine Limited3,470
Other investments33,935
 82,447
  
Cash at bank36,491
Other net current assets243
  
Net Assets119,181

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2020, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.


Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2020

Investment additions                                                                                                                                                        

 £’000
Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl)1,153
Thread, Inc.250
Poq Studio Limited184
Papier Ltd150
 1,737

Investment disposals

 

 

 		 

 

Cost		Market
value at 1 September 2020		 

Disposal
Proceeds		Gain
against
cost		Realised
loss
in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl)*146294288142(6)
      
 146294288142(6)

*Part-disposal of shares, which completed at the same time as the follow-on investment in the same company. The transaction was structured in this way in order to strengthen the Company’s overall position as a shareholder in the company.

Investment activity from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement

 £’000
Exonar Limited309
 309

Investment disposals from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement

There were no investment disposals in the period from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement.

Changes to share capitalOrdinary
Shares
of 10p each
As at 1 September 2020170,706,535
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2020(390,969)
Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2020-
As at 30 November 2020170,315,566

In the period from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement, 241,508 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 646,450 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in relation to the dividend paid on 4 December 2020.

Material events
ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announced on 3 December 2020 that they had published a Prospectus (comprising Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of a combined offer for subscription to raise up to £40,000,000 by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20,000,000 payable in full in cash on application.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2020 to 30 November 2020 or in the period from 1 December 2020 to the date of this announcement.

Further information
Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End