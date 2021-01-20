Covina CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high adoption of high-speed infrared cameras and rising need to assess the health of people and also assessing tests done in ballistics and explosives are factors propelling the growth of the high-speed camera market.
The global high speed camera market accounted for US$ 420 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%.
The report "Global High Speed Camera Market, By Product (0-2 MP, 2-5 MP, Above 5 MP), By Usage (New High-Speed Camera, Used High-Speed Camera, and Rental High-Speed Camera) By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment & Media, Sports, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Growth in adoption of high-speed cameras in automotive and transportation
Major factors driving the growth of the market include cumulative demand for compact high-speed cameras, high adoption of high-speed cameras in manufacturing, rise in adoption of high-speed cameras in aerospace, wide use in automotive and transportation, the growing use of high-speed cameras in media & entertainment and sports. Digital high-speed cameras are gaining demand in the number of industry verticals due to their enhanced features and praised image capturing techniques. Increase in demand of safety concerns in automotive and transportation shows growth in high-speed cameras. Several automotive applications such as tire testing, safety test applications, suspension testing, transmission testing, combustion system, and over-road testing amongst others offer profitable prospects for high-speed cameras in this industry vertical. Improved picture capturing abilities used in the automotive and transportation industry vertical generates opportunities for high-speed camera market globally. High-speed cameras are used to identify traffic violations, objects on highways, traffic monitoring, and for toll collections.
Increasing applications of high-speed infrared cameras
High-speed cameras are equipped with facilities that enable them to read license plate of a vehicle passing through toll gates, and automatically deduct the amount from the account associated with each plate. Increase in demand for high-speed cameras within the sports sector is also on the rise owing to its enhanced capabilities such as high resolution, frame rate, and image processing. Rise in adoption of this market in aerospace are expected to significantly affect the growth of the global high-speed camera market.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global high speed camera market includes Photron Limited, Olympus Corporation, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Imaging Technology Inc., Del Imaging Systems LLC, Motion Capture Technologies, AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging Corporation, Optronis GmbH, PCO AG, and Weisscam GmbH.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
