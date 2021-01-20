New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957508/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 74.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lithium Sulfur, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 76.5% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnesium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 73.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 70.3% CAGR



The Next Generation Advanced Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$843.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 70.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 66.8% and 63% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.1% CAGR.



Solid Electrodes Segment to Record 72.5% CAGR



In the global Solid Electrodes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 72.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$667.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$693.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 162-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

GS Yuasa Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NOHMs Technologies, Inc.

OXIS Energy Ltd.

PATHION Inc.

PolyPlus Battery Company

Sion Power Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957508/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Next Generation Advanced Battery Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Lithium Sulfur (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Lithium Sulfur (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Magnesium Ion (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Magnesium Ion (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Solid Electrodes (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Solid Electrodes (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Metal-Air (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Metal-Air (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Ultracapacitors (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Ultracapacitors (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Transportation (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Transportation (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Energy Storage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Energy Storage (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Consumer Electronic (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Consumer Electronic (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Next Generation Advanced Battery Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 22: United States Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020

and 2027



Table 27: Canadian Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 28: Canadian Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Next Generation Advanced

Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Next

Generation Advanced Batteries in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 34: Chinese Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 35: Chinese Demand for Next Generation Advanced Batteries

in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Chinese Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Next Generation Advanced Battery Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 38: European Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 40: European Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: European Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 42: European Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market in France

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: French Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 46: French Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: German Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italian Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: Italian Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Italian Demand for Next Generation Advanced Batteries

in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Italian Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Next Generation Advanced

Batteries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: United Kingdom Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Next Generation Advanced Batteries in US$ by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 58: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application:

2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2020 and 2027



Table 69: Rest of World Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 70: Rest of World Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957508/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001