1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027. Carotid Artery Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intracranial Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $271.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Neurovascular Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$271.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$361.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

ACANDIS GmbH

Blockade Medical LLC

Cordis Corporation

InspireMD, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

STI Laser Industries, Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Neurovascular Stents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Neurovascular Stents Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Neurovascular Stents Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Neurovascular Stents Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Carotid Artery Stents (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Carotid Artery Stents (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Carotid Artery Stents (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Intracranial Stents (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Intracranial Stents (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Intracranial Stents (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Ambulatory surgical centers (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Ambulatory surgical centers (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Ambulatory surgical centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Neurovascular Stents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Neurovascular Stents Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Neurovascular Stents Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Neurovascular Stents Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Neurovascular Stents Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Neurovascular Stents Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: Neurovascular Stents Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Neurovascular Stents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Neurovascular Stents Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 24: Neurovascular Stents Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 25: Canadian Neurovascular Stents Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Neurovascular Stents Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Neurovascular Stents Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Neurovascular Stents: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Neurovascular Stents Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Neurovascular Stents Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Neurovascular Stents in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Neurovascular Stents Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Neurovascular Stents Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Neurovascular Stents Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Neurovascular Stents Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Neurovascular Stents Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Neurovascular Stents in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Neurovascular Stents Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Neurovascular Stents Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Neurovascular Stents Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Neurovascular Stents Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Neurovascular Stents Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Neurovascular Stents Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Neurovascular Stents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Neurovascular Stents Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Neurovascular Stents Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Neurovascular Stents Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Neurovascular Stents Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Neurovascular Stents Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Neurovascular Stents Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: French Neurovascular Stents Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Neurovascular Stents Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Neurovascular Stents Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Neurovascular Stents Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Neurovascular Stents Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Neurovascular Stents Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Neurovascular Stents Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Neurovascular Stents Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Neurovascular Stents Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Neurovascular Stents Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Neurovascular Stents Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Neurovascular Stents Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Neurovascular Stents Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Neurovascular Stents Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Demand for Neurovascular Stents in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Neurovascular Stents Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Neurovascular Stents Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Neurovascular Stents:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Neurovascular Stents Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Neurovascular Stents Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Neurovascular Stents in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Neurovascular Stents Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Neurovascular Stents Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Neurovascular Stents Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Neurovascular Stents Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Europe Neurovascular Stents Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Neurovascular Stents Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Neurovascular Stents Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Neurovascular Stents Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Neurovascular Stents Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Stents Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Stents Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Neurovascular Stents Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Stents Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Stents Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Neurovascular Stents Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Rest of World Neurovascular Stents Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Neurovascular Stents Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 88: Rest of World Neurovascular Stents Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: Neurovascular Stents Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of World Neurovascular Stents Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

