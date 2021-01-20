Company annoucement nr. 51

Fredericia, January 20. 2021

Waturu Holding A/S – resigned auditor sends subsidiary to compulsory dissolution

The Waturu Holding Group is in the process of a change of auditor and in this connection the subsidiary

Waturu ApS has been sent for compulsory dissolution.

The management will immediately ensure resumption through cooperation with the Danish Business

Authority..

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water,

with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.

Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle Certified



Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877,

e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market Important links:



Websites: www.waturu.com



Financial reports: www.waturu.com/documents



Further press related news:

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/











































































































