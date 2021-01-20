OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call earlier than previously announced. The conference call will be held at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The call will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.



As a reminder, the company will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and accompanying presentation will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.