Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Publishing And Content Streaming - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market to Reach $78.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Publishing and Content Streaming estimated at US$59.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Digital Publishing and Content Streaming market in the U. S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
