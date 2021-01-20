New York, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neuromodulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957502/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Deep brain stimulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sacral nerve stimulation segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Neuromodulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Vagus nerve stimulation Segment to Record 9.5% CAGR



In the global Vagus nerve stimulation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Bioness Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

EnteroMedics, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

NeuroPace, Inc.

Nevro Corp.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Neuromodulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Neuromodulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Neuromodulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Deep brain stimulation (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Deep brain stimulation (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Sacral nerve stimulation (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Sacral nerve stimulation (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Vagus nerve stimulation (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Vagus nerve stimulation (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Spinal cord stimulation (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Spinal cord stimulation (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation

(Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 12: Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation

(Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation

(Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation

(Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Other Neurostimulators (Technology) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Other Neurostimulators (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Failed Back Syndrome (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Failed Back Syndrome (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chronic Pain (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Chronic Pain (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Depression (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Depression (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Gastroparesis (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Gastroparesis (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Migraine (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 26: Migraine (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Neuromodulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: Neuromodulation Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: United States Neuromodulation Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Neuromodulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Neuromodulation Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 33: Neuromodulation Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 34: Canadian Neuromodulation Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Canadian Neuromodulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Canadian Neuromodulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Neuromodulation Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese Neuromodulation Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Neuromodulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Neuromodulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 41: Neuromodulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 42: Neuromodulation Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Neuromodulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Chinese Neuromodulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Neuromodulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Neuromodulation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 46: European Neuromodulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Neuromodulation Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 48: Neuromodulation Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: European Neuromodulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Neuromodulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: French Neuromodulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 52: French Neuromodulation Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Neuromodulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 54: French Neuromodulation Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: German Neuromodulation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: German Neuromodulation Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Neuromodulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Neuromodulation Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 59: Neuromodulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 60: Neuromodulation Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Italian Demand for Neuromodulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Italian Neuromodulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 63: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Neuromodulation Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 64: United Kingdom Neuromodulation Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Neuromodulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Neuromodulation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 67: Rest of Europe Neuromodulation Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Neuromodulation Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Rest of Europe Neuromodulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 70: Rest of Europe Neuromodulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Neuromodulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 75: Neuromodulation Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 76: Rest of World Neuromodulation Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Rest of World Neuromodulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Rest of World Neuromodulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

