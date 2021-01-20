Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2024 analyses the current trends, drivers and challenges impacting the business process outsourcing market.
The report also presents the view of the revenue opportunities in the business process outsourcing market through to 2024, highlighting the market size and growth by region, product type, vertical and size band. The report outlines the evolution of business process outsourcing and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market.
This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Business Process Outsourcing market. It helps the reader to understand the business process outsourcing market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the business process outsourcing market.
Executive summary
Section 1: The Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Overview
Section 2: Trends
Section 3: Drivers
Section 4: Challenges & Inhibitors
Section 5: Vendor Landscape
Section 6: Opportunities & Recommendations
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
