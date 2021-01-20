LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the global helium market , the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus is expected to be the major driver of the global helium market. The need for helium-cooled cases for storing and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to play a crucial role in driving the demand.

Some of the COVID-19 vaccines that have been recently approved in some countries, as well as those in the trial stages and awaiting full regulatory approval, will require very cold temperatures for shipment and storage around the world. This is increasing the demand for freezer boxes or iceboxes that use helium-based technology. Ever since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been announced, and news that the virus must be shipped and stored in temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius to stay stable and efficient, the demand within many icebox and freezer companies has increased. Even the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. must be stored at cold temperatures, although not as low as those of Pfizer's shot. This is rapidly increasing the demand for helium.

Helium-based technology is used as an alternative method to store coronavirus vaccines without the use of a power supply. The growing number of coronavirus cases across the globe together with an increasing number of vaccines or drugs to curb the virus has generated an urgent requirement for cold-chain freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines. Helium is used for storing COVID-19 vaccines at ultra-cold temperatures.

In December 2020, Renergen Ltd., a South Africa-based company, patented cryogenic helium-cooled cases that can keep vaccines at ultra-cold temperatures for 30 days. Renergen’s helium cooled-cases design uses helium to store the vaccines at between minus 70 and minus 150 degrees Celsius without the need for a power supply.

The helium market is concentrated , with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top five competitors in the market make up to 80.21% of the total market. The market is highly consolidated. The major companies in the market are focusing on expanding their production capabilities through establishments of new distribution facilities and partnerships with reserve holders, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (Taiyo Nippon Sanso Group).

Player-adopted strategies in the helium market include strategic agreements with exploration companies and helium reserve holders, the establishment of new production and distribution facilities, and strategic acquisitions.

For instance, in January 2020, Tumbleweed Midstream LLC, an American company that specializes in extracting helium from natural gas, acquired the Ladder Creek Helium Plant and Gathering System from DCP Midstream for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of the helium plant can help Tumbleweed Midstream achieve its goal of maximizing returns for producers of helium from the large concentration of helium reserves. The Ladder Creek helium plant was constructed in 1997. Ladder Creeks helium plant is located in Colorado, USA.

Helium Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide helium market overviews, analyze and forecast helium market size and growth for the whole market, helium market segments, and helium market geographies, helium market trends, helium market drivers, helium market restraints, helium market-leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

